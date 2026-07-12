Racer ready to go again

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

BORN RACER can bounce back to winning ways as he returns to Nottingham tonight for a 305m one-off at 8.36, one of three opens on the track’s PGR card.

Carol Weatherall’s dog has not sparkled in recent outings at Towcester and Sheffield, but has a class edge over tonight’s opposition and, crucially, has experience of course and distance.

A record of one win in four races over the two-bend trip is hardly stellar, but they were in far better class, and a trap one slot should be an advantage.

Another open sprint at 7.27 looks wide-open for Moaning Hearns if he brings the form to the table that saw him land the Category Two SIS British Bred Sprint at Harlow on his last outing.

Darren Whitton’s dog lacks a look at Nottingham, but if he can handle the likes of Harlow and Suffolk Downs he should be able to cope with the tricky opening bend from a good draw out in five to see off obvious danger Brickhill Tamika.

The other open is a modest maiden at 8.01 where Leo The Yank is set to power home to victory for Jason Gray. Crystal Cash is drawn in one to set the early pace, but may set things up for the strong-running selection.

Yarmouth is the other main PGR card, with Winniewinebottle the main fancy when she goes for Irene Barnard at 8.47. She has been knocking on the door in tonight’s A6 grade and can gain her reward.

Best bets

Moaning Hearns

T1 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Leo The Yank

T3 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Born Racer

T1 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Winniewinebottle

Yarmouth 8.47

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.