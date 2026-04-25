Queen to reign supreme in Gymcrack decider

COPNEY QUEEN can complete an unbeaten run through this year’s £17,500 Bet St George Gymcrack at Sheffield with another dominant display in the final this afternoon at 4.59 live on PGR.

John Flaherty’s daughter of Dorotas Wildcat is one of two unbeaten finalists after two rounds of racing over the 500m trip at the Owlerton Stadium and has set the standard throughout the competition.

Drawn in trap five, the powerful middle seed is nicely boxed on the outside of four railers and can enjoy plenty of racing room to the bend.

She won her heat by five lengths and her semi-final last week by more than seven. She’ll rightly go to the traps as favourite and should prove tough to beat if starting brightly again.

Newcastle handler Jimmy Fenwick has won the last two Gymcracks and again has a live contender in speedy Northern Puppy Derby champion Woltemade, who impressed off the front in his semi.

Along with Sean Parker’s exciting and unbeaten Annadown Shadow, a fast start and early pace will be the key to upsetting the favourite.

There are two opens on the supporting card, with in-form Romeo Cobra taken to make all in the opener over 480m at 4.42 for Kelly Hodson.

Patrick Janssens sends out Oaks finalist Fabulous Aria for a standard contest over 500m at 4.41 and she can make the most of a useful inside draw.

There are also nine opens at Towcester this afternoon, kicking off at 2.54 with a puppy race over the new 460m trip.

Carol Weatherall’s well-bred Shes Gone can boss matters throughout, providing she brings her trapping boots.

Frank Gray’s Sporting Boogie drops in class for a bitches’ race over 500m at 3.13 and, with a moderate starter on her inside, she can get back to winning ways.

Kennelmate Makeit Lottie won nicely in a B2 last time out and can follow up in maiden company over 460m at 3.32.

Matt Dartnall’s Remember Betty kept good company over 650m at Oxford last month and gets the nod in the marathon at 3.51 over 942m.

Kevin Hutton’s Coppice Ferry is expected to improve on his trial and can achieve a fifth career success at 4.09.

Angie Kibble’s speedy Ballymac Loca is worth taking a chance on off the front in the stayers race over 712m at 4.47, before Monmore raiders Longacres Daddy (5.06) and Longacres Miss (5.24) can strike for Pat Doocey.

Heather Dimmock’s Jazzy Ace is well drawn in the maiden finale at 5.43 and should relish the stiffer four bends after struggling to get his head in front at Oxford.

Open Check nap

Copney Queen

4.59 Sheffield



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