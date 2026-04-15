Queen now favourite to rule in Gymcrack

COPNEY QUEEN is now ante-post favourite with sponsors Bet St George for this year’s £17,500 Gymcrack after setting the standard in last Sunday’s opening round with a stunning victory.

The Northern Puppy Derby semi-finalist clocked a rapid 28.51sec in a five-length victory in her 500m heat. The sponsors have taken drastic action as a result, cutting John Flaherty’s bitch into outright favouritism despite the original jolly, Forgottotellya, also winning comfortably.

Jake Hoey, head of trading for Bet St George, said: “It was a great first round with six excellent heat winners, but the one that caught the eye was Copney Queen, who was having her first run at the track.

“We saw plenty of action on the day leading up to the heats, but she couldn’t have been more impressive. She has flying early and saw the 500m trip out well and, given it was her first look at the track, is open to plenty of improvement.

“We make her the 8-11 favourite to book her place in next week’s final with a win in the third semi-final.”

The Sheffield-based layers still have the Mark Wallis-trained Forgottotellya a close second in the market at 100-30 and Hoey believes the event is still open, adding: “There are plenty of challengers. We’re delighted that this year’s Gymcrack has attracted such a talented crop of youngsters.

“Interestingly, we saw late support for Sean Parker’s Annadown Shadow and that money proved to be shrewd as he was another who impressed on his debut. He’s into 9-2 for the title and we’ve priced him up at evens for the second semi, where he clashes with Forgottotellya. He’s one we’re keen to keep onside as he has a decent draw for that race.”

Betting

Bet St George Gymcrack - first semi-final: 1 Harton Whirlwind 14-1, 2 Droopys Vicar 2-1, 3 Hasselbomb, 14-1, 4 Woltemade, 13-8, 5 Droopys Buck 7-2, 6 Magical Supreme 6-1.

Second: 1 Annadown Shadow evs, 2 Droopys Typical 12-1, 3 Good Molly 25-1, 4 Drive On Flint 10-1, 5 Forgottotellya 5-4, 6 Coolruss Ronnie 16-1.

Third: 1 Aero Razorwind 50-1, 2 Newinn Rex 33-1, 3 Romeo Arran 11-1, 4 Copney Queen 8-11, 5 Holding Aero 8-1, 6 Droopys Script 7-4.

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