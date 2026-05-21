Queen Empress-bound before Judgement Night

GYMCRACK runner-up Copney Queen is likely to form part of a strong Paul Young team in next month’s Trainers’ Judgement Night at Monmore having recently joined the Romford trainer’s kennel.

Second for trainer John Flaherty to surprise winner Droopys Typical in the Sheffield Category One decider at the end of last month, Copney Queen came up for sale and was scooped up by Geoff Bowmer, Simon Marzell and Adam Williams.

She made her debut for Young with a promising second to Fabulous Aria at Towcester on Sunday, and will be aimed at the Empress Stakes at the track ahead of Monmore.

Williams, who broke his big-race ‘hoodoo’ as an owner when Underground Gold won the Monmore Puppy Derby for the Underground Syndicate he is a part of – he had drawn blanks in nine previous Category One deciders – was delighted to pick up such a high-class bitch.

“We bought one out of John Flaherty’s yard called Ballycian Alva [ran at Hove last night], with a view for next year as a stayer,” he said yesterday.

“Then we found out that Copney Queen was up for sale. Obviously, John’s a top-class trainer but there’s not an awful lot of races for him up north with a bitch like that, and they didn’t want to keep travelling down.

“Him and James Hattie, the owner, were going to stick her on Greyhound Scene and a few other places for sale but gave us first refusal on her so we snapped her up.

“I think she’d be more suited to Monmore than Towcester to be honest, but we’ve got to start somewhere so she’ll be in the Empress.

“She wasn’t cheap but for a ready-made Cat One runner she was a fair price. She might not be at the level of a Strike It Skye or a Scooby The Lady, but you won’t bump into them all the time.”

Young replaced Patrick Janssens in the Trainers’ Judgement Night after the Belgian handler was forced to withdraw due to kennel injuries.

Formerly known as the Trainers’ Championship, the points-based team event features the top six trainers from the previous year battling it out over a series of races for the David Lipsey Trophy.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.