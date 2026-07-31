Queen can rule the roost in Sussex Cup showdown

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COPNEY QUEEN can give value seekers a big run for their money in tonight’s Coral Sussex Cup final at Hove, live on PGR at 9.26.

The Bet St George Gymcrack runner-up has the early firepower to cut loose in the 515m decider and gets the nod despite stamina vulnerabilities.

Paul Young’s speedster led in the opening round and was picked up by Seamus Cahill’s Olympic runner-up Moving Force, who reopposes from trap six. However, that form can be reversed with a slick exit.

The stripes runner heads the market, but another pacey wide seed, Behemoth, races from trap five and the outside duo may tangle early on.

The 515m trip offers a long run to the opening bend and if Copney Queen can time the start right, she can zip into an early lead and go beyond recall in the £10,000 contest.

The Coral Regency over 695m is a far less competitive affair, with red-hot favourite Droopys Flare impossible to oppose at 8.46.

Sean Parker’s St Leger and Golden Jacket runner-up has been miles clear of her rivals so far in the £20,000 event and needs only a clear run to saunter to another success.

Local hope Croydon Rory is the forecast play from a favourable draw out wide in trap six for Jamie Kingsley. He is the only seeded finalist and routed his semi-final rivals by 13 lengths.

He is a contender for the early lead and can pose the biggest threat to the jolly.

First of the 11 opens on the card at Nevill Road is a puppy contest over 500m at 6.26, with the inside duo looking of interest.

Epic Poppy has trialled well for Richard Rees and can make a winning debut from trap one at the expense of Young’s talented Gav Nificent.

Patrick Janssens is well represented at Hove and Fabulous Aria is the first of his talented team fancied to score at 6.46. She can see off inferior opposition in the Sussex Cup consolation race over 515m.

Recent Coronation Cup third Teddie can bounce back after Regency semi-final elimination and get local handler Belinda Green on the scoreboard in the 695m consolation at 7.06.

With a decent exit she can run riot, but failing to do so will blow the race wide open and stronger runners Marshmallow Moon and Droopys Rhona could go well at big prices.

British-bred superstar Romeo Tomcat returned to competitive action last week with a game success in his heat of the Coral 500m Standard Trophy and can follow up with a victory in the final at 7.26.

Representing Janssens and top owner/breeder Dave Firmager, he is without doubt the fastest dog in the race with the best draw in trap six as the sole seeded runner in the field.

He is banker material and this is likely to be a stepping stone towards a crack at the upcoming Select Stakes.

June Harvey’s Rapido Benji can live up to his name at 7.46 and quickly assert before making all in a standard contest over 500m.

Bockos Waka Waka has a little to find on the clock with his Coral Sussex Cup Sprint Trophy final rivals at 8.06, but Kevin Boon’s newcomer is nicely drawn and gets the nod.

The classy Rees-trained pair of Avarua Lake and Shadow Storm may tangle on the run to the bend on the inside, while tight railer Duffin Dermy will steer inside from three – paving the way for the selection to pace up and take control from trap four.

Kingsley’s Breffni Una impressed in graded company last time and can see off her rivals in Division B of the 500m bitches’ race at 8.26. The same applies for Cahill’s A2 winner Sheer Haze, who can score in maiden company at 9.06.

April 2023 whelp Slick Skylark has a touch of class and can make a winning return to action for Janssens in the 500m finale at 9.46.

This is her first race since July 12 but her freshness can help her out of the boxes.

Open Check nap

Romeo Tomcat

7.26 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Fabulous Aria

T3 Hove 6.46

1pt win

Romeo Tomcat

T6 Hove 7.26

1pt win

Rapido Benji

T3 Hove 7.46

1pt win

Copney Queen

T3 Hove 9.26

1pt win

Vhagar ready to fire a Monmore warning

VHAGAR may have suffered defeat at odds-on last time out at Dunstall Park but she returns to a happy hunting ground this evening when racing at Monmore and can get back to winning ways at 8.54, live on PGR.

The Mark Wallis-trained star managed only second on what was her first appearance in over a month and will no doubt strip fitter and improve for the outing.

Tonight’s run over 630m is in preparation for the defence of her Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic crown and she can send out a warning to her rivals in the competition with a dominant display on what could prove to be a good night for Imperial Kennels.

Kennelmate and recent Towcester 460m track record-breaker Forgottotellya lines up over 480m in the race before and can strike gold from a brilliant draw.

He races from trap four with speedy northern raider Good Teddy, racing from trap three, expected to steer inside and cause crowding.

A slick exit can enable the selection to enjoy plenty of room on the run-up and pave the way for success.

Also fancied over 480m is Nathan Hunt’s Derby quarter-finalist Goldcash Warrior earlier on the card at 7.14.

The prolific Armagh Daithi is a big runner for Wallis from trap five with a vacant box on his inside, but preference is for Hunt’s Three Steps To Victory finalist, who can hold him to the bend from box three.

Nightingale Crew will need one of his flashy starts to get across Wallis-trained Crafty Alejandro in what appears a match between the pair over 264m at 7.54.

The Craig Morris-trained ace finished ahead of his rival in a recent contest at Dunstall Park and can confirm that supremacy again.

Kennelmate Flashing Fender is drawn wider than ideal at 9.14 but is another live chance for Morris with a slick exit. Rivals directly inside him lack early zip and he can take advantage.

Barry Denby sends out prolific two-year-old Ballintubberstar at 9.34 and she can bag a fifth win in six starts from a useful inside draw.

The lack of a trial over the 630m trip is a negative, but the short run to the opening bend gives her a huge chance.

Another fancy clad in red is Droopys Trade for Yarmouth handler Morris in the 480m finale at 9.50.

He may step right on the run up, but has the pace and class to hold his rivals to the bend before asserting down the far side.

Elsewhere this evening, Central Park hosts eight opens and Maxine Locke is likely to bag multiple winners.

First of the fancies from her Bonville Kennels is class-dropper Newinn Jolie at 7.30, who can strike at likely cramped odds in the Arc Novice Stayers Trophy over 664m.

Turnthemagicon won well at Dunstall Park last week and is another Locke runner facing an easier task than of late at 8.10. Anything like a level break can see him prove too hot for his opposition over 277m.

Dave Lee’s Untold Ariary returned to winning ways in good fashion last time and can go in again over 491m in the Arc Bitches Trophy at 8.30 at the expense of Locke’s Headford Lily, who is the main danger.

Newcomer Tullig Coyote moved well in a trial at Monmore last month when clocking 28.47sec and is another likely winner for Locke at 9.30.

He is open to plenty of improvement and can shed his maiden tag at the third time of asking.

The feature race at the Sittingbourne circuit is the Arc Maiden Trophy final over 491m at 7.50.

Lauren Sawyer’s Zari Aki set the standard by quite some way in last week’s heats and can justify favouritism again.

There are also eight opens at Dunstall Park, with the first appealing wager being Kim Billingham-Hine’s classy and powerful Droopys Poker in the 480m standard contest at 7.58.

He can race handily before making his move from halfway and outgunning his rivals coming home.

Romford Puppy Cup and Guys & Dolls heroine Scooby Diamond steps up in trip at 8.38 but has seemingly strengthened with age and experience. Her electric early pace can serve her well.

There is also open racing at Doncaster and Star Pelaw tonight.

At the Yorkshire venue, John Flaherty’s marathon star Greenwell Gypsy can get back to winning ways at 8.16 when dropping in class to tackle the 661m trip.

Secret to set Dundalk speed



THE unfortunate injury sustained by Magical Luka in last week’s second-round heats of the Bar 1 Betting Dundalk International has left the 400-yard competition wide open as action resumes this evening, writes Phil Donaldson.

Pat Guilfoyle’s star had set the standard in the first round and looked the one to beat in the €20,000 event.

In his absence, John Linehane’s Montana Secret, who stepped up to the plate with a slick 20.89sec effort last weekend, is expected to shine again when he goes from trap one in the third of tonight’s four heats at 9.05.

Tiermana Dream, who also ducked under 29 seconds when continuing his fine run of form for Colm Fitzgerald, is another strong fancy when he goes in heat two at 8.50.

Feature final in Dublin sees some talented bitches battling it out in the Two Steps To Victory Dolls decider, with Fraser Black’s peak-form Maireads Susie nominated to strike again at 8.48.

Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Desire, whose tilt at Hove’s Regency ended in last week’s semi-finals, can resume winning ways back in Ireland when he goes in the second of two heats for the Cambridgeshire over Limerick’s 750-yard course at 8.54.

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