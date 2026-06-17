Produce champ Eagles among Sheffield entries

EAGLES RESPECT is among the 24 entries for this year’s £10,000 Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory, which kicks off at Sheffield on Sunday afternoon.

Angie Kibble’s Produce Stakes champion impressed over 660m last weekend and will take on the likes of 2025 Derby semi-finalist Droopys Bookem and Puppy Classic third Droopys Poker over the 480m trip in the fourth qualifier.

Next week’s semi-finals will be over 500m before the 660m final on Sunday, July 5.

Trap draws for Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory (Sheffield, Sunday)

Heat 1 1 Getup Me Izzy, 2 So Its Strate, 3 Loxleys Forest, 4 Toddys Tank (m), 5 Some Hiker (m), 6 Savanaregimental (w).

Heat 2 1 Zenith Pasha, 2 Brunssum Bubble, 3 Romeo Force, 4 Newinn Aero (m), 5 Ballymac Sargie (m), 6 Bockos Frankel (w).

Heat 3 1 Droopys Extragud, 2 Zappa, 3 Sir Chancealot, 4 Zenith Magic (m), 5 Gruska (m), 6 Timmys Hunter (w).

Heat 4 1 Chasing Rachel, 2 Droopys Bookem 3 Eagles Respect, 4 Bandit Paddy (m), 5 Droopys Poker (m), 6 Epic Rebel (w).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.