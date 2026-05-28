Prime puppy lots are set to raise funds for charity in Derby week

A CHARITY auction supporting retired greyhounds will run to coincide with the final week of this year’s English Derby, bringing together the racing industry, welfare groups and supporters in a week-long fundraising initiative.

Olivia Noble of the Epping branch of the Lincolnshire Greyhound Trust is organising the event, with the charity overseeing administration and governance.

The initiative aims to raise significant funds for greyhound welfare and rehoming charities while encouraging stronger collaboration between the racing and welfare sectors.

Noble has unveiled plans for the Online Greyhound Derby Charity Auction, which will be run from June 1 to June 7. The auction will be hosted on the Greyhound Trader platform and open to bidders across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

Under the proposed fundraising model, one participating charity will receive 50 per cent of net proceeds through a public random draw, with the remaining 50 per cent divided equally among all participating charities.

One of the headline attractions will be donations of unraced greyhound puppies, includes three youngsters from renowned Irish breeders carrying the ‘Droopys’, ‘Ballymac’ and ‘Good’ prefixes.

Reserve bidding on these lots will begin at £2,000, guaranteeing at least £500 for charity, with any amount above the agreed purchase figure also going toward fundraising.

The auction will also feature memorabilia, collectibles, hospitality packages, experiences, artwork and other sporting items.

Suppliers and businesses connected to the greyhound industry are encouraged to donate food and nutrition products, kennel equipment, accessories and vouchers.

Participating charities must be recognised greyhound welfare or rehoming organisations registered with either the Charity Commission in the UK or the Charities Regulator in Ireland. Organisers said all successful charities and supporters would receive promotional acknowledgement throughout the event campaign.

Promotion for the auction begins this week, ahead of the official launch on Monday.

For more information go to greyhoundtrader.com.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.