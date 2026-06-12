Pricewise: Salver value to be had with Strap and Alejandro

FALSE STRAP claimed the notable scalp of Thurlesbeg Pablo in a trial stakes for this year’s Arc Kent Silver Salver last weekend, yet has surprisingly been overlooked by layers in the outright market for the £12,500 event which kicks off tonight at Central Park.

Tony Dean’s lightly raced and scopey sprinter meets Paul Donovan’s prolific tracker again in a red-hot heat tonight which also includes the well-regarded Avarua Lake, but showed enough speed seven days ago to suggest she is up to competing at a high level over two bends.

She has a 23.79sec success to her name over 400m at Romford and should carry the hopes of each-way players at huge prices.

Irish superstar Magical Luka quite rightly heads the outright market and, if he times the start right three times in a row, is likely to waltz away with the first prize. However, another contender at a juicy price for punters to play each-way is Crafty Alejandro, who is among the opposition facing Kevin Hutton’s jolly in his opening round heat.

Tonight is his first start since April, but he is in good hands with champion trainer Mark Wallis and impressed in beating kennelmate Ballinakill Liam, runner-up in this event last year, in a recent two-dog trial at Monmore.

Best bets

False Strap

1pt e-w 33-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Crafty Alejandro

1pt e-w 20-1 bet365

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