Pressure off now Mongys has a TV rival says Wallis

THE pressure is off for Saturday’s Barking Mad Betting TV Trophy final according to Mark Wallis following Saturday’s heat action.

The champion trainer was a relieved man to see his staying superstar overcome a desperate start to win his qualifier at odds of 1-16, but says he is happier that his dog now has what is a serious challenger to his dominance in the shape of record-breaking heat winner Droopys Rated.

“Mongys has been at the top of the tree – he’s beat all before him – for something like 18 months, which is an age in greyhound racing, so something was always going to come along to challenge him,” he said, “and Droopys Rated looks like that dog. That run was very impressive and the clock doesn’t lie.”

Mongys Wild spotted his rivals some eight lengths when missing the break and stumbling at the boxes, and Wallis is hoping that was a one-off. “I was wondering whether it was because we gave a 712m race the week before,” he added.

“I really didn’t want to overextend him as he’s had no marathon race since last year’s TV Trophy, and maybe the change of traps from the other side might have something to do with what happened.

“You’ve got to hope he doesn’t make that mistake in the final or else he won’t be catching a dog like Droopys Rated, but it does set up for a mouthwatering clash between the two.

“To be honest there’s pressure sometimes when you’ve got a 1-16 shot. We’ve had a couple of long odds-on shots get beat this year and it’s just not pleasurable, you’re on a hiding to nothing. He’ll be spot-on for Saturday and it’ll be an interesting race at least!”

Despite Droopys Rated’s 57.17sec effort, Mongys Wild is still odds-on across the board to retain the title he won when setting what was a then-record of 57.41sec for the 942m trip.

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