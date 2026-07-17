Poppy threatens Newcastle clock as she flies in Angel

THE semi-finals of the Time Northern Flat may have been the main event at Newcastle on Thursday night, but it was a scarcely believable run from Slingshot Poppy in the Arc Angel of the North that stole the show at the Byker circuit.

Trained by Brian Fairbairn for Craig Armstrong, the daughter of Grangeview Ten-Global Glengar produced a sensational run in the second semi-final of the Category Two bitches’ competition, routing her rivals in a blistering 27.95sec (going normal all races) for the 480m course.

It is rare to see a runner get close to the 28-second mark at Newcastle let alone below it, and the time was just five spots slower than Droopys Shearer’s long-standing track record, set in July 2004.

The victory was no surprise as Slingshot Poppy, sent off the 1-20 favourite, flew from the boxes to follow up her wide-margin heat success. It took her British record to 15 wins from 20 starts, and the exceptional time was no surprise to her trainer – or at least one of the family.

“We took a bit of weight off her to try and help her stay the 480m and it seems to have worked,” said Fairbairn. “When she won last week my dad said she’d come back and break the clock this week and I thought he was having a laugh! Her sectional was 4.30sec as well, that’s shifting.

“She’s good as gold today and hopefully she can trap again next week. I’ll see how she comes out of the final and then the hope would be to give her a week off and go to Monmore for the Gold Cup. You’d think that track would suit her.”

The merit of Slingshot Poppy’s run was underlined by the times off other heat winners Newline Kielty (28.73sec) and Coppice Sapphire (28.71sec), who struck respectively for Doncaster trainer Darren Golightly and local man Jimmy Fenwick.

On another successful night for the Fenwick kennel, two of the three Northern Flat semi-finals went his way, starting with victory for Northern Puppy Derby hero Woltemade in 28.49sec.

Led early by Barry Denby’s Nottingham raider The Other Kodi, Woltemade secured a decent position before sailing to the front at the third turn en route to a near five-length win over Tom Heilbron’s running-on Ballymac Sargie.

The second semi saw Grouchos Cossie favourite to turn the tables with his heat conqueror Droopys Bookem, but neither he nor the Heilbron-trained dog got into the contest after early trouble.

Instead it was Deerjet Rocket, who joined the Doncaster kennels of Jimmy Gaskin from Heilbron in May, who served up another superb display, making all for the second week running and posting a swift 28.35sec.

The winner has now landed five of his nine starts for new connections and never looked threatened as he led home Heilbron’s Droopys Link by four and three-quarter lengths.

A star-studded third eliminator saw Savva Roberts’ speedy Bockos Buster sent off a shade of odds-on to follow up his slick heat win, and for a long way it looked likely as he set the pace from trap-rise.

However, he had Fenwick’s 2024 Northern Flat champion Wicky Ned for company and could never shake off the former Greyhound of the Year, who tapped into his reserves of stamina to get up by a head in 28.41sec.

Fairbairn also struck in the heats of the supporting Arc Summer Dash with Slingshot Gazza, who powered home almost six lengths clear of Joe Edgar’s Fabulous Request in 16.87sec for the 290m course, just three spots slower than impressive Pelaw raider Inclement Queen, who took the first heat in 16.84sec for trainer Ron Knights.

Fairbairn said of his winner: “He’s had a lot of problems since he ran at Dunstall Park in April and hasn’t been right in himself. He’s still cramping at the pick-up even after a sprint, so I’ll keep him to two bends for now.

“I was happy with his run and both him and Poppy are fine with their draws in four for next week.”

Draws for Thursday’s finals - Arc Summer Dash: 1 Niosfearrnabolt, 2 Links Jester, 3 Romeo Hanyu (m), 4 Slingshot Gazza (m), 5 Fabulous Request (m), 6 Inclement Queen (w).

Arc Angel of the North: 1 Coppice Sapphire, 2 Newline Kielty, 3 Witton Gucci (m), 4 Slingshot Poppy (m), 5 Droopys Calla (m), 6 Fabulous Harmony (w).

Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat: 1 Ballymac Sargie, 2 Deerjet Rocket, 3 Wicky Ned, 4 Bockos Buster (m), 5 Woltemade (m), 6 Droopys Link (w).

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