Polly looks a cracker for Derby Plate showdown

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

SINGALONG POLLY powered to victory in her PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate semi-final at Towcester seven days ago and more of the same is expected in this evening’s final at 8.19, live on PGR.

Pat Buckley’s bitch mowed down classy rival Romeo Ability – who had cut loose – in impressive fashion and her stamina and class can again see her through over the 500m trip in what could prove a messy affair featuring six railers.

Romeo Ability has fared worst in the draw and will be steering inside, which could hamper both his claims and those of trap five runner Droopys Trade. With a decent start, Singalong Polly can race handily before making her move.

There is a star-studded 14-race card supporting the Derby final, and Belinda Green’s Oaks third Raebella Bullet, a strong and versatile tracker, can get punters off to a flyer in the opener at 5.18.

Maxine Locke’s Ballymac Kobe is a railer racing from trap four at 5.36, but still looks one of the best-drawn runners of the night. Ultra-tight railer Droopys Invent races from three and will dive inside, paving the way for the 2024 English Puppy Derby runner-up to return to winning ways.

Forgottotellya is unsuited by trap one and looks more middle than rails, but can barge his way to the front over 460m at 5.55 in the Star-Pelaw Invitation Trophy.

Much will rest on the start with the shorter run to the opening bend and he is a token pick for Mark Wallis with the advantage of the inside racing line.

John Flaherty’s 2025 Northern Flat star Naochra will be tough to beat in the Derek & Mark Burridge Invitation Trophy for seniors at 6.20. The northern raider can take up a handy position around the opening two bends before making his move down the far side.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Iroko steps up in trip to 712m at 6.38 after his semi-final elimination from the Derby last week. His four-bend class will likely see him through, but capable stayers among the opposition such as multiple Category One finalist Newinn Cloud will ask plenty of questions.

The PCS Legal Puppy Trophy final pits kennelmates and litter-brothers Annadown Chip and Annadown Warrior against each other in what has been priced up as match between the Locke runners.

The latter gets the nod after showing a rare ability to trap smartly from the wide box. He again dons the striped jacket and impressed in 28.64sec last week. A similar effort would suffice this evening.

Rapido Benny has proved hit and miss at the boxes of late but remains capable and gets the vote in the GreyhoundTrader.com Stakes final at 7.18.

With any sort of start Rick Holloway’s charge will prove tough to beat, while the Richard Rees-trained Uncle Freddie is well drawn out wide in six and is a danger as the only seeded runner.

Superstar sprinter Shadow Storm also represents the Rees kennel and can secure another title by defending the Time Nutrition Trophy at at 7.38 after going unbeaten through last year’s event.

The Scurry Gold Cup and National Sprint king scorched the Towcester sand in 15.35sec for the 270m trip last week and is nicely drawn down the centre in three.

Coral Brighton Belle queen Blackstone Opera has the class to cope with a switch to the inside box at 7.58 and can land the Elite Electrical & Automation Limited Bitches Trophy over 500m.

Fellow Hove raider Bombshell Bullet will afford her plenty of racing room up the rail and Seamus Cahill’s speedy and in-form sort can complete a hat-trick.

The Greatbet Challenge Trophy over 712m at 8.38 is one of the races of the night, with preference for St Leger and Golden Jacket runner-up Droopys Flare over multiple big-race champion Vhagar.

The further Sean Parker’s bitch races, the better she looks, and she can sneak around the inside from trap one and make a telling move with a lap to go.

Six railers will line up in the PGR Consolation Derby Invitation at 8.58, with talented duo Strike It Skye and Underground Gold opposed purely on the draw, with the pair racing from five and six respectively.

The pick here is Kent Plate champion Scooby The Lady.

She crashed out of the Derby in last week’s semis after performing so well throughout, but is nicely drawn in three. If she breaks quickly she can lead throughout for Rees.

Fabulous Aria was reeled in late last week in her BGBF Truframe Champion Stakes semi-final by Carol Weatherall’s Zappa, but can exact revenge by making all in the decider at 9.54.

Another race with six railers lining up, it could be messy at the opening turn and the January 2023 whelp should be in pole position on the inside.

Paul Young’s TV Trophy champion Droopys Rated will be long odds-on for the Fox Sports Surfacing Dorando Marathon finale over 942m at 10.14.

He cannot be opposed, with kennelmate Innfield Fifi looking best of the rest for the forecast.

TV Hot Hounds

Ballymac Kobe

T4 Towcester 5.36

1pt win

Annadown Warrior

T6 Towcester 6.58

1pt win

Singalong Polly

T3Towcester 8.18

1pt win

Droopys Flare

T1 Towcester 8.38

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.