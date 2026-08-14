Polished Diamond set to sparkle again

BOCKOS DIAMOND, the 2024 Irish Derby champion, can continue to roll back the years with another Shelbourne success in the first of tonight’s batch of second-round heats of this year’s competition at 7.48, live on SIS.

Graham Holland’s near-veteran, runner-up at Towcester last year in the English Derby, served up a faultless display in the first round, gliding around the early turns and putting the race to bed with a devastating burst of speed out of the second bend.

As long as he stays in the tip-top shape Holland clearly has him in, Bockos Diamond should again go deep in the BoyleSports-backed Classic and can lead home Brendan O’Shea’s well-drawn inside runner Crossfield Matt for victory here.

One of the clashes of the night comes in heat 11 at 8.18, when Michael O’Donovan’s Dundalk International and Tralee Race of Champions hero Ballycowen Frank clashes with three heat winners in kennelmate Hackney Dancer and Liam Dowling duo Ballymac Kamala and Ballymac Gwennie.

Ballycowen Frank, who broke track records in both those recent big-race wins, is without doubt the class act of the race, but with so much speed in the three inside boxes there is a case to be made for Dowling’s peak-form Ballymac Gwennie to skip out, avoid trouble and add another win to her recent haul.

O’Donovan, who has been enjoying a hugely successful 2026, can strike in heat ten with Skywalker Bruno (8.03). He lines up as the only heat winner in the contest and switches to the inside after a change in seeding.

The inside berth will certainly be more familiar to Laurence Jones’s Sleight Of Hand in heat 12 at 8.32 after the rising star carried the red vest to victory in some style last week, claiming the scalp of Wi Can James in front-running style in 29.10sec – a time matched only by ante-post favourite Bouncing Monarch.

Another slick exit should put him quickly in charge of a contest where Tom O’Neill’s wide-margin heat scorer Ballyhooly Cliff merits respect.

Pat Guilfoyle is the man responsible for Wi Can James and his pacey pup can bounce back to take the concluding heat 16 at 9.40, which may well complete a double for the kennel as Guilfoyle’s in-form Waitingforastar looks well in when lining up in heat 14 at 9.06.

Peter Cronin’s Puppy Derby champion Im Here is another looking to bounce back from a heat reverse when he goes in the 13th eliminator at 8.48 and a better break can seal the deal when he takes on a formidable foe in Paul Hennessy’s Gold Cup hero Coloursaregreen.

Dowling, who has multiple representatives still engaged at Shelbourne, can claim a victory courtesy of Razldazl Loreal in a winnable heat 15, another contest devoid of first-round scorers.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.