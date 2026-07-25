Pavilion to put defeats behind him

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PAVILION TEAM is not running at his peak but will not get many softer openings than he encounters in the first of the eight opens at Towcester this afternoon, live on PGR at 2.54.

Mark Wallis’s dog was last in action over course and distance when finishing down the field in a red-hot Time Nutrition Sprint semi-final and has since gone on a run of four second places.

However, today he faces his easiest task for some time and can overcome a less-than-ideal draw in three to win with plenty to spare.

Lincoln Impact looks a winner waiting to happen for Michelle Brown and today could be his day when he goes over 500m at 4.09.

He ran a big race in defeat on his last outing at Central Park over 491m and the extra metres today will suit the strong-running youngster as long as he gets round the opening turn without mishap.

Tooreen Rose does not take a lot of finding in a 712m affair at 4.28. It is a massive drop in class for Kevin Hutton’s bitch after she was outgunned in the Regency at Hove behind the brilliant Droopys Flare, and she has a great record over course and distance.

Frankton Ivy did close late when they met here last, but was never getting to her rival, although she does appeal for the forecast.

Sheffield has five opens/invitations on its PGR card, with Epic Command appealing as a spot of value in the first of them that kicks off the meeting at 2.29. Sean Davy’s dog was outstayed by So Its Strate over the 500m trip last week but the make-up of today’s race suggests he can again boot clear and see them all of this time.

Open Check nap

Pavilion Team

2.54 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Epic Command

T5 Sheffield 2.29

1pt win

Pavilion Team

T3 Towcester 2.54

1pt win

Lincoln Impact

T4 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Tooreen Rose

T4 Towcester 4.28

1pt win

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