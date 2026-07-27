Path one to follow for Towcester victory

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UNKNOWN PATH went close enough in a B2 last time to suggest that another victory in the grade is on the cards when she goes in the finale at Towcester’s meeting tonight, live on PGR at 9.16.

Darryl Porter’s bitch comfortably outpaced reopposing Ivy Hill Willow to the bend over the 460m trip but shipped a couple of bumps when looking to turn in a handy pitch.

She did not give up the ghost, however, and has already shown she is capable in the grade with a 27.08sec success at the start of the month.

She will probably again need to ride her luck early on the turn, but if doing so can take charge by the third bend.

Pomba Gladys made all in D2 last week and is upgraded to top heat as a result at 6.59.

However, the make-up of the race looks decent for Frank Gray’s bitch, with Salacres Nando likely to stay straight from trap four, and the selection will be hard to beat if getting first run on that rival.

Girl From Golden was away and gone in an A7 last week for Heather Dimmock and is another upgraded sort who might be a spot of value when she goes over 500m at 6.42.

It was the first time the pup had been able to lead round to show her true colours, and if the penny has dropped she might still be ahead of the grader, especially if she improves her bend running.

Sunderland shares the PGR spotlight with Towcester, and Shinjim Magic makes most appeal there in an A1 at 8.01.

Yvonne Bell’s old stager never got into an open last week but an early lead on the rails looks his for the taking tonight and off the front he will be hard to fetch in.

Best bets

Girl From Golden

T2 Towcester 6.42

1pt win

Pomba Gladys

T5 Towcester 6.59

1pt win

Shinjim Magic

Sunderland 8.01

1pt win

Unknown Path

T5 Towcester 9.16

1pt win

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