Parker now seeking new targets for Flare

SHEFFIELD trainer Sean Parker is keeping his options open for staying star Droopys Flare after his multiple big-race finalist successfully dropped in class to run unbeaten through Sheffield’s Category Two Queen Mother Memorial, writes Phil Donaldson.

Parker said: “She’d run her heart out at Monmore when beaten a short head by Mongys Wild in the Golden Jacket last month and I knew she was in peak shape.

“It was a bit of a dilemma, as I didn’t want to bring her fitness down again, so having spoken to fellow owner John Stubbings, we decided to run her at Sheffield.

“The 660m trip is a bit short for her and that first bend there can make you or break you, but fortunately she got herself in a good position behind Droopys Extragud early in the final.”

Cruising to the front at the fifth bend, Droopys Flare drew over eight lengths clear by the finish as she posted 38.69sec (normal), but Parker now admits he is back in the same position in terms of options.

“She’s an elite stayer and I’m not looking to race her here, there and everywhere to pick up a few wins,” he said. “She’s hitting her peak, she’ll be three in May.

“But for now it’s frustrating as there’s a bit of a gap in the calendar in terms of competitions. There’s a 712m event at Towcester which runs alongside the Derby, but that’s a little way off.

“We’d still be up for some sort of match or invitation race at Towcester with Mongys Wild and maybe others if that comes to fruition, but we’ll wait and see what Mike [Davis] and Mark [Wallis] plan to do.”

Parker, meanwhile, has set his sights on another Sheffield competition after recently welcoming two exciting youngsters into his kennel.

He said: “I’ve had some lads get in touch looking to get some good dogs into the kennel and we’ve been able to pick a couple up we feel could be very decent.

“We’ve bought a dog that my mum [Elaine] spotted winning at Galway last month called Annadown Shadow. He’s a September pup and looks really strong. He won his only race by a long way.

“We’ve also bought a pup off Pat Guilfoyle called Magical Supreme. He was a good second on his debut at Limerick to a dog of Graham Holland’s called Riverside Rex. He’s a brother of Blackstone Lexus, who has gone to Seamus Cahill, and it looks a good litter.

“The plan is to get them going and aim at the rebranded Bet St George Gymcrack at Sheffield next month. It’s always a good competition, Nic Brereton is a great sponsor and the prize-money is really good – the winner gets £17,500, which is fantastic.”

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