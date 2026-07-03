Parker confident about Shadow's chances

ANNADOWN SHADOW is expected by trainer Sean Parker to improve on an impressive first-round victory in this year’s Orchestrate Juvenile Classic at Towcester.

The precocious talent, who reached the Bet St George Gymcrack final at Sheffield in April, lines up over 500m in the second of Sunday’s semi-finals, and his handler is confident there is more to come.

“He won well enough in the first round, but the draw played a big part in that as it opened up nicely for him,” he said.

“He wouldn’t be a particularly trappy dog, certainly not as much as his litter-brother [Annadown Warrior], but I didn’t give him the best preparation as we had him running at Doncaster with the curved-front traps before entering him – obviously they’re completely different traps to Towcester.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing and perhaps I should’ve trialled him at Towcester first.

“However, the upside is that I hope for improvement from the boxes as well as a bit of fitness – and I’m confident he will improve.”

The September 2024 son of Grangeview Ten is headed only by Annadown Warrior in the outright market. Both are odds-on to win their respective semis, which would set up a mouthwatering clash in next week’s £10,000 decider.

Parker added: “I’d say our lad doesn’t have the big early of his brother, but he makes up for it out of the second and stays four bends well. He ran through the line well last week and we know he stays the trip – he’s a dog we like a lot.”

The Sheffield handler will be busy in the coming weeks with staying star Droopys Flare entered to make her eagerly awaited return at Towcester on Sunday afternoon over 712m, ahead of a tilt at the Coral Regency at Hove.

In her first appearance on the track since winning the GreatBet Challenge Trophy on Derby final night at Towcester, the Golden Jacket and St Leger runner-up trialled at Dunstall Park on Monday, clocking 28.42sec for 480m.

“Her trial was good. I can only compare with what else happened on the day and there was an A2 won in 29.12sec during the meeting,” said Parker.

“She’s been kept busy enough at home and I’m happy enough with where she is right now. It was either a trial or a race at Towcester and we opted for a race.

“After that she’ll head down to Hove for either a trial or a Regency trial stakes. She runs any track well first time up, but I’m almost certain we’ll be down at Hove with her next week.”

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