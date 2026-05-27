Page hoping Wise will be Oaks contender

WISE TOURNAMENT, who chases a hat-trick of open-race wins in the Ladbrokes.com 480 final at Monmore on Thursday, has been one of the standout performers at the track in recent weeks, much to the delight of her local connections.

The bitch is a member of a smart litter including Derby quarter-finalist Goldcash Warrior, and trainer Dave Page, who only took out his full licence in November, has high hopes his rapid improver can continue to progress.

Page, 61, who owns Wise Tournament along with Keith Harrison and Dave Eaton, said: “Her progress has been tremendous and the last two runs have been really good.

“She’s flying out and doing low 28-second times and she’s not stopping either. It’s a good litter and there’s stamina in there too – her brother Chasing Larry ran well behind Droopys Flare over 712m at the weekend.

“We’re lucky to have her really. We got her through breeder Edward Hayde in Ireland where she’d had some mixed performances, but she won her last start in Clonmel in 28.78sec and by all accounts the going was really heavy there.

“She was on Greyhound Data for a few weeks and nobody came in for her, so we offered £4,000 and went three ways. She started in A4 and did okay, but I thought she looked a bit uncomfortable trying to pass a dog so I took her to Tom Peppercorn [physio].

“He identified a muscle niggle in her back, treated her, and she came out and took off next time out. We’d have had an inquiry if the going hadn’t been ten fast!

“What she’s done since has been pretty impressive and whatever happens in the final this week I’m definitely thinking of giving her a look round Dunstall Park with a view to running in the Oaks later in the year.

“She’s probably due a season, but that wouldn’t bother me as it would still work out okay.”

A former Belle Vue man, Page also worked for Garry Griffiths at Monmore, but has taken over the kennels of his cousin Kath Harris. “I was an engineer but retired at 60 and I just thought if I didn’t give it a go with the dogs I might always regret it,” he added.

“We’ve 17 in the kennels and could go up to 20. Keith and Dave both have kennelhand licences for me and we’re enjoying what we’re doing. This bitch is certainly making things interesting.”

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