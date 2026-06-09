Owner Smith pays tribute as Arb retires

GARY THE ARB, a popular and classy tracker who competed at the top level since making his racing debut in December 2023, has been retired.

An injury saw the Belinda Green-trained star withdrawn from the Ladbrokes Winter Derby final at Monmore earlier this year and the July 2023 whelp has raced just once since.

Last month he lined up for the heats of the GreyhoundTrader.com Stakes at Towcester, bidding to make the final of that competition - an event he won back in 2024 - for the third consecutive year, but was eliminated and moderate trial work has resulted in connections calling time on his racing career.

Green said yesterday: “His performances were not quite were they should be and he turns four in July, so we decided to retire him.

“He’s been a superb dog for us and his owner Garry Smith, we had so much fun with him travelling around.”

The July 2022 whelp reached six Category One finals and is the 575m track record holder at Romford having clocked 34.40sec in January.

Smith said: “He’s been an absolute pleasure to own, we knew he was special as soon as he had his first trial for us.

“Biggest heartfelt thanks to Belinda, her husband Gary and all the team at the kennel. I cannot thank them enough.

“He raced against the best and beat the best and took me to tracks I would never likely have visited. As someone who is mentally fragile, I honestly feel that Gary saved me as a person, bringing joy and focus to my life and giving me such pleasure and joy from his victories.

“Hopefully a new chapter starts now as he is off to stud. If we manage to breed anything half as good as him then we have something to look forward to.”

Top dog Heiress on the easy list

PROPER HEIRESS, the 2025 Greyhound of the Year, is to have a break following his Derby campaign at Towcester, writes Phil Donaldson.

The Mark Wallis-trained four-bend star was a notable absentee from Saturday’s gala card after his Classic campaign ended at the semi-final stage.

His trainer, who steered the brilliant September 22 son of Droopys Sydney-Powerful Mush to multiple big-race victories last term and also a spot in the Irish Derby final at Shelbourne Park, said: “He will have a six-week break after coming off a bit sore from his Derby semi-final.

“The longer-term plan is to defend his Eclipse and Olympic titles at Nottingham and Hove.”

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