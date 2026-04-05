Opera on song at Hove to book Brighton Belle spot

BLACKSTONE OPERA booked her place in Saturday’s opening round of the Coral Brighton Belle with a best-of-the-night 30.18sec success in the last of five trial stakes for the event at Hove on Saturday.

Seamus Cahill’s bitch led round and then galloped away to clock 30.18sec for the 515m trip.

Poly Styrene was next quickest when making all a scrappy affair for Carol Weatherall, nipping clear as Bower Aobhin collided with Teddie and sent Belinda Green’s bitch tumbling. She got up to complete as the winner clocked 30.24sec.

Green otherwise had a decent night with a treble that included Behemoth in the final of the Coral 500 Standard. A slight stumble at the boxes made things tough for the jolly, but he turned handy and took charge at the third to win in 29.63sec for the 500m trip.

That sealed Green’s hat-trick after Bombshell Bullet opened up the night when making all in another Brighton Belle trial stakes in 30.25sec, while Guzzler took the following sprint in 16.34sec for the 285m trip.

Fabulous Sonique turned over Green’s Raebella Bullet, with Mark Wallis’s bitch popping out and holding firm throughout, but his number one for the big bitches’ event will be Strike It Skye.

She flew round before racing in a solo in 29.80sec for the 515m, while super stayer Mongys Wild also went well with a 29.99sec effort.

Ballymac Axel was fastest in the heats of the Coral 500 Dogs Trophy, Maxine Locke’s runner posting 29.16sec as he caught Droopys Alldeway coming home, with Tiffield Tarquin taking heat one for Roy Peckham off the front in 29.35sec.

The Brighton Belle closes to entries at noon today.

Draw for Saturday’s Coral 500 Dogs Trophy final: 1 Droopys Alldeway, 2 Tea For Me, 3 Uncle Freddie (m), 4 Ballymac Axel (m), 5 Moving Force (w), 6 Tiffield Tarquin (w).

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