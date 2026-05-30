Opera can call the tune for a Towcester victory

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BLACKSTONE OPERA may have been a surprise 16-1 winner of the Brighton Belle at home track Hove, but there was no fluke about that Category One success, and she can underline that with victory in heat two of the Elite Electrical & Automation Limited Bitches Trophy at Towcester this afternoon, live on PGR at 4.28.

Seamus Cahill’s bitch has landed in the hottest of the three heats over the 500m trip but has a smart turn of early speed and that can prove decisive.

She made all in the big Hove final but also gave a certain Strike It Skye a proper race in the semis when also leading round.

The pair on her inside today, Mad For Cash and Bower Aobhin, will do well to go with Blackstone Opera to the bend, although there are two clear threats on her outside in the shapes of Slick Skylark and Copney Queen.

The last-named, runner-up in the Gymcrack, has the potential to be a top bitch for Paul Young after her switch from John Flaherty, while the Patrick Janssens-trained Slick Skylark is a tenacious and strong performer.

However, Blackstone Opera sees out Hove’s 515m with no problem, and with the inside line is fancied to turn ahead of both and stay there.

Belinda Green is triple-handed in the opening heat at 4.09 and a case can be made for any of her trio.

Teddie, runner-up in the Brighton Belle, is probably the fastest of them but trap one does not often produce a slick start at Towcester, so kennelmate Raebella Bullet is fancied to get first run on the rails from two and see them off.

Green also has a big runner in heat three (4.47) in Bikini Bullet, and she will be hard to beat if holding Venetian Jojo to the opening bend.

The heats of the PCS Legal Puppy Trophy kick off the open-race action with some stars of the future on show.

Annadown Warrior looks good in the first at 2.54. He has won three of his four races for Maxine Locke and impressed over the 500m course and distance on his last outing.

Whyaye Mister falls into the ‘could be anything’ category for Nathan Hunt but a 16.11sec sprint trial here give cause for concern, so Annadown Warrior is taken to again boot clear early.

His litter-brother Annadown Shadow was the beaten 11-8 favourite in that Gymcrack decider, and he looked seriously quick in the Sheffield event.

Sean Parker’s dog could not get across from trap three in the big-race decider so five today has to be a concern, but he is not facing such a hot field and is fancied to overcome the draw.

If he fails to do so, Parker’s Keefill Sequoia, in flying form at Doncaster, could capitalise to skip clear albeit he is well up in class.

Another of the Annadown litter, Chip, has a big chance in heat three at 3.32 but Newinn Jolly, a Monmore Puppy Derby finalist at the end of March, might prove a spot of value.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s dog has plenty of scope to improve on a recent 29.08sec trial and could sneak round in front, which will make him a tough nut to crack

Sheffield has ten opens on its PGR card, and Born Scooby makes plenty of appeal in heat one of the Owlerton Stadium Dual Distance at 4.41 over 480m. He never got in the hunt in the final of the Harry Burton Trophy at Newcastle but knows his way around Sheffield and can hold his pitch into the bend and then kick clear.

Another fancy is Grouchos Cossie for a 500m maiden at 5.18. Diane Henry’s dog did plenty of running to just be edged out by Fortanach Col, previously better known as the pacey Ballymac Tibet, here last week and today’s task is easier.

Open Check nap

Blackstone Opera

4.28 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Annadown Warrior

T6 Towcester 2.54

1pt win

Newinn Jolly

T2 Towcester 3.32

1pt win

Raebella Bullet

T2 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Blackstone Opera

T3 Towcester 4.28

1pt win

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