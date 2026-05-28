Opera and Queen meet at Towcester

BLACKSTONE OPERA is one of the big names at Towcester on Sunday afternoon as two high-quality competitions get under way, with both concluding on Derby final night next week.

Seamus Cahill’s Brighton Belle heroine lines up over 500m in a qualifier for the Elite Electrical & Automation Limited Bitches Trophy and takes on Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen, who is now trained by Paul Young.

Belinda Green’s Oaks third and fellow Brighton Belle finalist Raebella Bullet is also in action in the first of three heats.

Stars of the future are also on show across three heats of the 500m PCS Legal Puppy Trophy. Another Gymcrack finalist in Sean Parker’s Annadown Shadow is among the field as is well-regarded litter-brother Annadown Warrior for Maxine Locke and Kim Billingham-Hine’s Monmore Puppy Derby finalist Newinn Jolly.

Towcester’s head of racing James Chalkley is looking forward to next week’s gala. He said: “Everything is starting to take shape now as we reach the business end of the Derby. It has been a brilliant event so far, and is still wide open.

“We’re all looking forward to the top-class racing over the next two weeks here at Towcester and remind everyone that tickets and hospitality are both still available via our website.

“Entries for all of our one-off races next Saturday close at noon on Monday.”

One of those one will be the £2,500 Fox Sports Surfacing Dorando Marathon over 942m, with recently crowned TV Trophy champion Droopys Rated aiming for the big double. Paul Young’s staying star limbered up with a 712m trial on Wednesday, clocking 42.70sec.

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