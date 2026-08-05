O’Mahoney to link up with Milner and follow his breeding dreams

GAVIN O’MAHONEY, who has been an integral part of Maxine Locke’s kennel and the JR Racing Syndicate attached to it in recent years, has moved on to pursue a dream of breeding champions for the most part rather than buying them.

Billericay-based O’Mahoney, who has been very hands-on since joining Locke’s team two years ago, has played a key role in the ascendancy of the kennel, but now dreams of breeding track stars in conjunction with established breeder and trainer Phil Milner and his partner Keeley Cunningham.

O’Mahoney said: “I’ve always been a dreamer, and my dream is to breed top open-class racers. I’m a busy man with a great passion for the sport.

“I’ve always wanted to be a trainer, but simply don’t have the time to do that alongside running a construction business, but the breeding side has always fascinated me.

“My time at Maxine’s kennels has been brilliant. Maxine and the team have been great to me in allowing me to get so heavily involved and I’ll forever be grateful to her for that.

“We’ve enjoyed some great achievements, and I wish everyone at the kennel continued success moving forward. I’ve met some brilliant people there and keep in regular contact with Jack Russell, who is a huge supporter of the sport and a gentleman.

“Both him and Steve Locke are the main drivers of the JR Racing Syndicate. Steve has a great eye for a top-class dog and always tracks racing and breeding in Ireland.”

On the link-up with Milner, O’Mahoney added: “Phil [Milner] is a close friend of mine and, for me, has all the attributes of a top breeder/trainer.

“I’ve learned that successful breeding requires individuals who are enthusiastic and dedicated. It’s a 24/7 commitment. My trips back to Ireland and watching the top breeding kennels produce time after time has driven this passion.

“My good friend and top breeder Rab McNair always said to me: ‘You must breed a champion to beat the Irish kennels, not buy from them.’

“That resonated with me during this year’s Derby and that’s now part of the plan.

“I have a handful of racers with Phil, pups with both him and John Mullins and a number of brood bitches. It’s a journey I’m really excited about."

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