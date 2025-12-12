Nova’s a star for Cross kennel

BALLYMAC NOVA is a rare open-race performer for the training team at the King’s Lynn base of 80-year-old Yarmouth handler Pam Cross, but the powerful stayer has excelled over extended distances this year in a run that has culminated in reaching tonight’s George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial Trophy final.

Clocking up the miles with the well-bred three-year-old has been head kennelhand and great-niece of Cross, Hannah Meen, who is looking forward to her first Category One final at the kennel.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a team effort. Pam isn’t as mobile anymore and doesn’t come racing but still looks after all the secretary tasks, while my dad Wayne and I do the dogs and the travelling. But she’s the first person I call after every race.”

Both Meen and her father have been in and around the dogs all of their lives. “It’s very much a family operation, we’ve both been looking after greyhounds as long as we can remember,” she said.

Tackling the mighty Mongys Wild is a huge ask for all five in opposition, and the enormity of the occasion is not lost on Meen. “To be honest, when Nova won the Maurice Newman Memorial at Romford that was like a Category One final for us. To win it was amazing,” she said.

“I took him to Hove for a trial with this competition in mind after running at Romford and he ran the track brilliantly. But I still wasn’t sure if he would get in.

“To now actually be in a Category One final is really special, he has been running so well for his owner Andrew Malster – we’re just happy to be taking part.”

Malster has been an owner in the kennels for almost ten years and the July 2022 whelp was purchased in the hope of being a useful stayer. Meen added: “Andrew has been a great owner at the kennel, he has bought some good dogs and the breeding was the reason why he wanted Nova.”

She was keen to heap praise on physio George Drake and trainer Kevin Boon, both of whom have helped the kennel along the way.

“George has seen the dog plenty of times between his races and has been a great help to us, and I must also thank Kevin for all of his help and advice along the way - he even helps me to book in with George and for trials for some of our dogs.

“We’re looking forward to the night, it’s a big occasion for us. As for Nova, he is such a lovely dog, just a big softy who loves a cuddle.”

