Nottingham off as excessive heat hits greyhound schedule

THE scorching UK weather has taken its toll on the greyhound racing schedule with several tracks cancelling fixtures due to the excessive heat.

Romford, Monmore, Central Park and Nottingham called off Monday’s PGR cards, with Dunstall Park abandoned after four races. Monmore also cancelled its Tuesday fixture, as did Welsh track Valley (SIS).

Towcester has stated an early morning decision will be made on its Tuesday fixture before trainers are due to travel.

The GBGB enforces a strict hot weather policy to protect greyhounds from heat stress.

Key rules mandate that racing must be suspended or cancelled if track temperatures reach 33°C to 34°C, transport vehicles must be kept between 10°C and 26°C, and continuous hydration is strictly required.

Wrong-trap incident sees Sheffield call local inquiry

SHEFFIELD is to instigate a local inquiry after two dogs ran from the wrong traps in an open on Sunday’s card, writes Phil Donaldson.

The error was spotted immediately and the 500m contest voided, with the track’s racing boss Andrew Mascarenhas saying on Monday: “The starter was helping trap six load and didn’t spot that the runners in three and four had been placed in the wrong boxes.

“I notified our stipendiary steward Pete Rosney straight away and am now collecting statements for the inquiry.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.