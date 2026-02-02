‘No regrets’ as Team McNair call it a day

RAB McNAIR says he and wife Liz will be leaving greyhound racing “with no regrets” after announcing they will be retiring from the sport.

The training team – 67-year-old Liz holds the licence – has been a force to reckon with on the open-race circuit for many years, with numerous top-class performers having been bred at their range in Ashford, Kent, but the action will stop in July.

“It always feels as if there’s another champion coming along to keep us going, but then it’s always another champion coming along after That, and that, and that, and before you know it you’re 75 and you’re too old to enjoy a retirement!” said Rab, 66, yesterday.

A factor in the decision was the death of Rab’s close friend and fellow trainer Jimmy Wright early last year. “We’ve been thinking about it for quite a while. What happened with Jimmy was hard to take,” he said. “Now the decision has been made I’m at peace with it. There’ll be no regrets.”

McNair has made no secret of his ambition to win the Derby, and admitted the defeat of home-bred superstar King Memphis when favourite in the 2024 Towcester showdown still stings.

The December 21 whelp remains seriously quick, as a sizzling 28.64sec in a trial over the track’s 500m trip on Sunday shows, but the trainer is realistic about the chance of the kennel going out with a bang.

“I couldn’t believe that run,” he said, “we’ve done nothing with him. But listen, he’s over four years old and it would be a miracle for him to win it. If we get one more good campaign out of him that will do.”

McNair reiterated that he thought his ill-fated kennelmate Queen Joni was actually the faster of the pair: “Memphis has been a great dog, but I’ll always think Joni was better. She’s the best bitch I’ve seen, let alone trained.”

The McNairs will go travelling once their training affairs have been tied up, ironically as another of the factors for retirement is the amount of driving involved in being a trainer.

“It’s a young man’s game, and those tracks seem to be getting farther and farther away,” said Rab. “But I will say I’ve already bought a Volkswagen Crafter van that will be kitted out to my spec by my son, and then me and Liz will be off.

“First stop will be back home to Scotland. I was born there yet have never seen most of it. I’m going to walk the fields, touch the grass of all the famous places. And I’ve got to go to Paris to see the Mona Lisa, Rome for the Sistine Chapel; stuff like that. There’s more to life than dog racing. When they stick me in the ground the headstone can say ‘Rab and Liz went and done it!’”

McNair paid tribute to long-time owners the KSS Syndicate, headed by Brenden Keough and Simon Senyk. “We’ve had 22 years in a great base in Ashford; great place, great facilities and great boys to work for,” he said.

“I’ll never forget when I first came down to Wimbledon and watched Farloe Melody winning the English Derby [1992], then Ayr Flyer the next year. Did I think a few years later that Wimbledon would be my local track?

I’ll miss all of that, but I’ve got to say I’ve no regrets and I’ve made some great friends over the years. Charlie [Lister] phoned last week. He’s getting on now and can hardly walk, and he said go for it, you won’t regret retiring while you’re still healthy.

“These next ten years are probably going to go as fast as the last ten.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.