No Better Feelin can remain in the groove

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NO BETTER FEELIN returned to winning ways in good style last week in his Arc Four Bend Dual Distance Trophy heat at Nottingham and can follow up with another smooth success in tonight’s final at 8.19, live on PGR.

Esther Driver’s classy tracker will relish the step up to 500m from last week’s 480m qualifier and he can run riot again in one of just two opens on the card.

Aided by a vacant box on his immediate inside, he can race handily before asserting down the far side.

Yarmouth raider Coalville Clown is unbeaten after two starts on home soil and can strike in the 480m maiden earlier on the card at 7.27.

Robert Copping’s well-drawn wide seed can race clear early from trap six and make all.

Terry Munslow’s Swift Tax impressed last time out and is another wide seed fancied in the A3 opener at 6.37.

A winner without a penalty, he can bide his time around the outside before making a move from halfway.

Driver’s strong runner Air Flyer can pounce late in the A1 at 7.44. Front-runners are expected to set the race up for the August 2022 whelp.

If he can hold his position around the first two bends, he will be close enough to assert in the latter stages.

Best bets

Swift Tax

T6 Nottingham 6.37

1pt win

Coalville Clown

T6 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Air Flyer

T4 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

No Better Feelin

T3 Nottingham 8.19

1pt win

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