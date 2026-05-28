Nightingale to fly again at Romford

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NIGHTINGALE CREW boasts five wins from six over Romford’s 225m and looks good to make it six from seven when he goes over the two-bend trip at 7.33 tonight, live on PGR.

Craig Morris’s dog is a smart sprinter but seems to particularly like the course and distance and beat three of his four rivals with ease last week.

An interesting newcomer is Sunnyside Ted, who has joined Dave Lee from Ted Soppitt. His first look over the trip saw him clock a modest 13.75sec, but it would be no surprise if Lee gets a real tune out of him, even if it might not be tonight.

Royal Hotshot is not the strongest stayer around so 750m for a one-off at 8.33 would not be an obvious port of call for John Mullins’ bitch.

However, it is hard not to see her getting a long way clear of this evening’s rivals, particularly if she repeats the start she made when giving Tiffield Tarquin a proper race over 575m back in March, and she can last home.

The fact Droopys Rhona is being stepped up as well despite not being two until August suggests staying will be the name of the game for Paul Young’s pup, who did plenty of running over 575m last week.

However, she lacks early speed and even if she rattles home might get too far adrift to get in a blow at the selection.

There are two heats of the Romford Friday Night 500 Stayers, and a trap one slot for Aero Pepinillo in the second makes him a decent play.

Richie Taberner’s dog was not surprisingly unable to go the early speed with Derby dogs at Towcester in recent outings, but has a good start in him and has put some speedy times on the board over tonight’s 575m trip.

There is plenty of early speed in the race but if he holds his pitch into the bend he can turn on the pace off the second.

Best of the 400m races is heat two of the Romford Friday Night 500 Standard at 9.33, with Piemans Goalie taken to notch a hat-trick.

Dave Mullins’ dog has a terrific record over the easy four-bend trip and saw off Bombay Buck comfortably last week.

Paul Young’s dog was bombing from the boxes when he won the prestigious Golden Sprint here in March, but has not shown that kind of fire since. If he does he will be hard to hold, but Piemans Goalie has a great draw to hold him into the bend.

Sunderland has three races on its PGR card, with Mossend Gala the main fancy when she goes for Dave McLaughlan in heat one of the Arc 450 at 7.43.

Kennelmate Saleen Ri and Toddys Storm are obvious threats, but the young bitch impressed at Star Pelaw in her last race and a 27.13sec trial over course and distance was more than decent for a first look at the track.

Betting

Coral - 7.13: 1 Aero Espresso 7-2, 2 Roanna Sharp 2-1, 3 Whizz Dipper 12-1, 4 Rapido Louise 4-1, 5 Bombay Breeze 10-3, 6 You Kidding Me 5-1.

7.33: 1 Mucky Boreen 25-1, 2 Miami Sapphire 8-1, 3 Nightingale Crew 8-11, 4 Daring Hoffa 7-1, 5 Uncle Ed 6-1, 6 Sunnyside Ted 3-1.

7.53: 1 Gothic Abbess 4-1, 2 Bridefort Lady 6-1, 3 Izzys Tenpin 5-4, 4 Alans Amigo 6-1, 5 Swift Fly 10-1, 6 Thats Us Now 4-1.

8.13: 1 Aero Pepinillo 9-4, 2 Don Cici 6-1, 3 Hollys Belle 8-1, 4 Crossfield Roger 33-1, 5 Bacon Frazzles 6-1, 6 Aayamza Legend 1-1.

8.33: 1 Full Monty 6-1, 2 Ivanhoe Rose 4-1, 3 Listen Rosie 20-1, 4 Ballykilduff Gem 6-1, 5 Droopys Rhona 2-1, 6 Royal Hotshot 7-4.

8.53: 1 Underground Matt 6-4, 2 Coras Pearl 9-2, 3 March On Millie 7-2, 4 Newtown Champ 12-1, 5 Deelish Jack 11-2, 6 Bubbly Everest 4-1.

9.13: 1 Bacon Burrger 3-1, 2 Funky Ryan 3-1, 3 March On Foghorn 11-4, 4 Sehnsa Amigo 11-4, 5 Drombeg Doro 7-1, 6 Zinedine Zedog 10-1.

9.33: 1 Zenith Scorpion 7-1, 2 Chelms Skint 16-1, 3 Piemans Goalie 6-4, 4 Stradeen Spirit 6-1, 5 Bombay Buck 7-4, 6 Funky Adz 6-1.

9.53: 1 Droopys Putt 5-2, 2 Droopys Maybe 10-1, 3 Yahoo Mareike 7-4, 4 Siomhas Princess 2-1, 5 Lil Bo Beep 8-1, 6 Coonough May 16-1.

10.13: 1 Droopys Saoirse 9-4, 2 Bretons Girl 7-2, 3 Rockmount Kellie 5-2, 4 Always Wrighty 9-2, 5 Endova Swift 10-1, 6 Rolo Rosie 6-1.

Open Check nap

Nightingale Crew

7.33 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Nightingale Crew

T3 Romford 7.33

1pt win

Aero Pepinillo

T1 Romford 8.13

1pt win

Royal Hotshot

T6 Romford 8.33

1pt win

Piemans Goalie

T3 Romford 9.33

1pt win

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