Newinn to cut a dash in sprint showdown

NEWINN BACHELOR can complete a hat-trick over two bends at Monmore this evening by winning the Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Sprint final at 8.13, live on PGR.

One of two finals on tonight's card, much will hinge on the start in this contest over the sharp 210m trip, but Kim Billingham-Hine’s talented sprinter is in fine form and has been flashing out of the boxes.

Another in-form tracker fancied to maintain his winning run is Armagh Daithi, who can take the other final over 480m at 8.31.

The Mark Wallis-trained ace boasts great form over course and distance and can win again with another display of all-round speed.

The youngsters get the action under way at 6.14 with Nathan Hunt’s Anglesey Milo getting the nod over 480m after his smart front-running display over course and distance last week.

Kennelmate Cascabel was also an impressive winner seven days ago and can strike in the first of the Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy heats at 7.22, with Kevin Hutton’s Ollie The Ox (7.39) fancied secure victory in heat two.

Wallis’s recent Grand Prix third Newinn Cloud (7.56) and Hutton’s Venetian Will (8.47) will be hard to beat in heats of a staying competition over 630m.

There are also 11 opens on the evening card at Hove, with the first appealing wager being the well-drawn Bombshell Bullet (6.42) in a heat of the Coral 500 Standard Trophy over 500m.

Tight railer Droopys Invent will dive inside from trap four and Belinda Green’s talented bitch can get the run of the race from trap five.

An inside draw can help Jason Heath’s Burrows Fizz to open her account in a heat of a maiden event over 500m at 7.49, while likely odds-on favourite Powerhouse Duke can make all over 695m for Seamus Cahill at 8.41.

Maxine Locke’s Beaming Isla impressed over 285m last week and locks horns again with Avarua Zlatan, but another slick exit can see her in control early on and prove too good.

Open Check nap

Bombshell Bullet

6.42 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Bombshell Bullet

T5 Hove 6.42

1pt win

Burrows Fizz

T1 Hove 7.49

1pt win

Newinn Bachelor

T4 Monmore 8.13

1pt win

Armagh Daithi

T4 Monmore 8.31

1pt win

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