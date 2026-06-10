Newinn Bachelor’s speed to prove key at Monmore

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

NEWINN BACHELOR set the standard in last week’s Ladbrokes.com Dual Distance Sprint heats over 264m at Monmore and can follow up with another smooth success in tonight’s 210m final at 8.31 live on PGR.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s prolific speedster has enjoyed plenty of success over two bends, including these sharper trips with a small run to turn which includes breaking the 255m track record at Nottingham last year.

Providing he traps on terms, his speed and class can serve him well.

There are ten opens on tonight’s card at Wolverhampton, with Mike Burton’s classy Carrick Scholsey expected to give favourite backers a good start over 630m at 6.48.

Well drawn tucked away on the inside, he can hold his pitch before asserting with his big middle speed.

Pat Curtin’s Longacres Danny showed nice pace at Sheffield last time out and can make a winning return to home soil over 264m at 7.06.

David Page’s Wise Tournament has been in flying form and can land her four-timer over 480m at 7.22 from another handy draw out wide in trap six.

She’ll need to be on her toes with fellow wide Da Mighty Man on her inside, but she can race handily before turning on the style down the far side.

Signet Nayla was out of luck in the BGBF Truframe Champion Stakes at Towcester but Kevin Hutton’s charge drops in class for the standard contest at 7.39 and is taken to make all the running.

Ladbrokes Puppy Derby finalist Newinn Jolly can land the puppy final over 480m for Billingham-Hine at 7.56. He impressed off the front in his heat last week on what was just his second start back following a layoff and can come forward.

The Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy final at 8.13 is a competitive race with preference for the Mark Wallis-trained Armagh Daithi despite defeat in his heat last week.

He can again race clear, but this time last home.

Starmount Storm gets the nod over 264m for Page at 8.47, with Ruth Lambe’s Advantage Rule (9.04) and Brian Thompson’s Shake The Bottle (9.23) picks in the final two opens.

There are also opens at Newcastle and Hove this evening, with seven on the 12-race card down on the south coast.

Local handler Jason Heath looks set for a decent evening at Hove and his Burrows Zeus can return to winning ways in the first heat of the Coral 500 Winner Of One Trophy over 500m at 7.33.

Kennelmate Smokestack Saxon is open to improvement and can remain unbeaten by taking down heat two at 7.49.

The David Lewis-trained Alright Bullet led throughout over 500m last week in good company, and he can again slip clear against inferior rivals at 8.24.

Heath’s Droopys Deploy chased home that rival seven days ago and the Irish Derby finalist is an interesting newcomer to the staying scene. He steps up in trip to 695m at 8.41 and his class can see him through.

Another fancied runner from the Heath kennels is Burrows Charm, who is well drawn on the inside over 515m at 8.59.

The Arc Kent Plate finalist can be in front by halfway and will prove tough to beat. He is tonight’s best bet.

Just two opens take place at Newcastle this evening, kicking off with a sprint over 290m in which preference is for Glenn Foot’s Foulkscourt Bono at 6.53.

More strongly fancied is John Flaherty’s Jacktavern Lab over 640m at 8.19. He rattled home late to score over 480m last week and will relish the return to six bends.

Open Check nap

Burrows Charm

8.59 Hove

TV Hot Hounds

Newinn Jolly

T3 Monmore 7.56

1pt win

Jacktavern Lab

T6 Newcastle 8.19

1pt win

Newinn Bachelor

T5 Monmore 8.31

1pt win

Burrows Charm

T1 Hove 8.59

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.