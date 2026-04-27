Newcastle trainer Hardy in plans to leave the sport

NEWCASTLE trainer Chloe Hardy is set to quit the sport later this year after handing in her notice at the Arc track.

Hardy, 31, took over the licence from her dad Steve Anderson, who retired following the victory of Bramble Linton in the Category One PGR Classic at Sunderland in November 2024.

Despite initial success, including victory with Niosfearrnabolt in her first month as a licence-holder in Nottingham’s Category Two National Sprint, a downward turn of fortunes has seen her make the decision to move in another direction.

Hardy said: “When I got the chance to take over the kennels it was a great opportunity, with a fully kitted-out set including swimming pool and everything you could possibly ask for. However, with a bad run of injuries which has decimated my kennel strength, and a massive drop off in owners plus rising costs, I’ve found it just not viable to continue running at a loss.

“I have two full-time staff and two part-time on the payroll and they have been great for me over the last 18 months.

“I could have cut costs on how we feed and how we maintain the dogs, but I’m not prepared to lower the very high standards of Bramble Kennels just to scrape by.”

Hardy, who will work out an agreed notice period at Newcastle which will see her contract end at the start of October, added: “I’d like to thank Newcastle for the opportunity I was given. This has been a tough decision but the right one for me.”

Arc head of racing (greyhounds) Dave Baldwin said: “I’ve been in close contact with Chloe and understand her reasons for a change of direction. Personally, and on behalf of Arc, I wish her well on whatever path she chooses.”

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