Newcastle buoyed by Puppy Derby interest

NEWCASTLE’S upcoming Arc Northern Puppy Derby is shaping up as a cracking running, with hopefuls ­travelling from far and wide

for a crack at the prestigious and lucrative title.

Irish raider Droopys Deploy landed the £12,500 prize last year before a campaign which culminated with a run to the Irish Derby final and many champions down the years have landed the coveted 480m competition.

Newcastle general manager Ian Walton is predicting a healthy entry featuring plenty of future stars.

He said: “The competition is shaping up really nicely. Every year we wonder how many trainers will travel for our big events and the early signs for this one are very promising.

“The likes of Carol Weatherall, Michelle Brown, Nathan Hunt and Paul Young have already trialled pups here. Paul Young won this race in 2012 with Teejays Bluehawk and it’s great to see him back for another go.

“Maxine Locke trained three of the finalists last year and two finalists in 2024 and she’ll be well represented again. I was particularly taken by her trial stake winner Headford Lily on Thursday night – she reminded me of her Droopys Eunice [2024 finalist], who went on to win last year’s Essex Vase.”

The home team is always strong for the big competitions in the north-east and this time will be no different. Walton said: “We have some lovely local pups. Jimmy Fenwick’s Woltemade and Ballymac Shontae have both trialled this week and are useful, Ted Soppitt’s Ballymac Buddy won his trial stake and both Savva Roberts and Tom Heilbron will be represented.”

On what he has seen this week, Walton was particularly taken by Debbie Calvert’s bet365 English Puppy Oaks finalist Soapy Suds, who clocked a rapid 28.29sec on Thursday.

Entries for the competition close at noon tomorrow and Walton was keen to thank those who have shown early interest. “Some of these youngsters are travelling the length of the country. I’d like to thank all the trainers and kennelhands who have gone to such an effort to support the race.”

Away from the track, Walton also reported plenty of success bringing in the crowds. “A lot of work is going in at the stadium and we’re trying to do a lot with students. There are plenty of discounts and concessions for younger racegoers through the Arc membership, discounts and incentives.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

