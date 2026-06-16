New service poised to transform process of registration

GBGB yesterday released further details on the introduction of its new Mating and Registration Service for British-bred litters.

The service, praised by GBGB’s owner practitioner director Tony Brealey, ­streamlines the registration process for British-bred greyhound puppies by allowing breeders to register their matings and litters directly with GBGB.

Individuals using GBGB’s Mating and Litter Service must comply with GBGB’s new Mating and Litter Registration Policy, which underpins the service and ensures the required welfare standards are met for all greyhounds involved in breeding.

Brealey said: “It’s good to see the new GBGB registration system launched to give owners and breeders an ­alternative. It will speed up initial puppy registration and allow easier registration for racing.

“The accompanying policy is to support breeders to ensure they comply with current breeding regulations. I’ve had many conversations about this with owners recently, so I’m very pleased to see the system go live.”

Commenting on the new service, Mark Bird, GBGB CEO, said: “By bringing this registration system in-house, we aim to make the litter registration process quick and efficient for breeders and owners.

“Thank you to those who have inquired for their patience while we have been getting the systems up and running.

“We are also grateful to those who have provided helpful feedback and insight as we have designed and tested these new processes, which we will continue to review as they are rolled out.

“This system runs parallel with the existing process operated by BGBF chair Liz Mort, not instead of.

“In time, we intend to build on this foundation and move towards a fully digitalised system for all licensing and registrations across the sport, making these processes more efficient and cost-effective for everyone.”

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