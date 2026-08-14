Ned to put it to bed from red in hot Gold Cup semi

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WICKY NED has taken to Monmore like the proverbial duck to water and can follow up last week’s all-the-way success in the second semi-final of the Ladbrokes Gold Cup over 480m, live on PGR at 8.34 this evening.

He may be at the veteran stage of a sensational career, but showed there is life in the old dog with a best-of-round 28.15sec having never raced at the track before and with the benefit of just one recent trial.

Trap one for Jimmy Fenwick’s star might not be ideal as he does tend to move middle on the run-up, but he ran the opening bend nicely and if he shows the same early speed as he did then it will not be a problem.

Defending champion Headford Dane has not had a lot of luck with injuries but signalled last week that he might be coming back to form, and Maxine Locke’s dog does like this course and distance. If he can get first run on Wicky Ned he will not be for catching, while Scooby Diamond always has an earlybird’s chance.

The first semi at 8.14 is another cracker, with Fenwick’s Northern Flat winner Woltemade likely to improve for last week’s narrow victory over Headford Cian.

He will need to in a field that is loaded with speed, but Monmore is a front-runner’s track and Woltemade has serious early pace. He will need to be on his toes, but if again getting round in front can be expected to step up on his 28.28sec effort last week.

If Headford Cian ever learns to trap he will be a Category One winner as he has serious pace, but moderate starts are at present holding him back.

Strike It Skye is even quicker, and overcame all sorts of trouble last week to qualify but may again not see a lot of daylight, especially with Goldcash Warrior inside her.

It is open to debate whether Slingshot Poppy should be in the third semi at 8.54 after being marked awkward when caught by Goldcash Warrior last week, but what is not in question is her pace and she can show her true colours.

Brian Fairbairn’s bitch did suffer a slight stumble from the boxes last week and did not run her true race. If she gets it right tonight she can make all.

The record of Vhagar at Monmore is brilliant and there is no opposing her in the first semi of the Summer Stayers Classic at 7.14 over 630m.

Mark Wallis’s bitch took off once getting to leader Rapido Benny in the first round and her all-round power should be too much for main danger Zenith Pasha to handle.

The Fenwick dog was held up all the way by Aero Boris last week, which left him vulnerable late, and he is better than that. Even so, he will do well to fend off Vhagar.

Rapido Benny was run over by Vhagar but that was no disgrace and Rick Holloway’s dog can use the red jacket to make all in the second semi (7.34) – a contest reduced to five runners with yesterday’s withdrawal of Bombshell Bullet from trap two.

The trip is clearly at the top of his range, but all the field bar Malcolm Bosh are also best off the front and if he does get ahead he would not need a lot to happen in behind.

Malcolm Bosh will be looking to swoop late, but it all went right for him in his heat.

Early pace can again win the race in the third semi at 7.54, with Romeo Empire fancied to go one better than he managed in this competition last year.

Patrick Janssens’ dog crashed out then when sent off 2-5 favourite for his semi-final, but if he repeats the start he made a week ago he can boot clear and into the decider.

Fortanach Col, a game heat winner for Kelly Wilton, is the nearest rival on the clock and can pose the main threat.

It is an all-open card at Monmore, with three heats of the Wednesbury Garden Services Sprint Trophy rounding things off.

The first at 9.14 is competitive, but if Crafty Alejandro brings his A-game to the party, as he did over the 264m trip last time out, the Wallis dog can make all.

Locke’s Turnthemagicon is rapid but his trapping is unreliable, while kennelmate Headford Fiona has yet to prove she is a proper two-bender.

Wallis’s Silver Salver winner Ballinakill Liam is the one to beat in the second semi at 9.34, although Gary Griffiths’ Ruinthelonggame is well capable of giving him a race, and Pavilion Team is taken to make it a clean sweep for Wallis in the last at 9.50.

Heats of the Peter Billingham Memorial kick off the action, with The Other Tank interesting on his debut in heat one at 6.14.

Richard Rees’s dog is making his debut but has a plot draw on the rails inside Adelinesfirstdog and has shown smart early speed in Hove trials. Rees knows the right sorts for Monmore and he might prove a smash-and-grab winner.

Central Park has its usual Saturday batch of opens, with Rossa Vita appealing in the Arc Novice Stayers Trophy at 8.10 over 664m.

Sharon Saberton’s bitch could not get clear of her field early doors when overhauled over course and distance last week but can do so tonight and then go beyond recall.

Patrick Janssens’ Romeo Tomcat, last year’s Kent Derby hero, can resume winning ways in a one-off over 491m at 9.10, with railer Hackney Toast likely to smooth his path to the bend by going inside from trap three.

At Doncaster’s SIS meeting the Sean Parker-trained Magical Supreme looks good for a successful staying debut in a 661m maiden at 8.34, while at Star Pelaw Rick Holloway’s Punk Rock Legend can continue winning ways in the hurdle contest at 7.31.

Open Check nap

Wicky Ned

8.34 Monmore



TV Hot Hounds

Rapido Benny

T1 Monmore 7.34

Woltemade

T6 Monmore 8.14

Wicky Ned

T1 Monmore 8.34

Slingshot Poppy

T4 Monmore 8.54

(all 1pt win)

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