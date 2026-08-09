Ned puts best foot forward in Gold Cup

A RESURGENT Wicky Ned, having his first competitive start at Monmore, underlined his class and wellbeing when he set the standard over the track’s 480m trip in Saturday’s heats of the Ladbrokes Gold Cup.

One of two winners on the night for trainer Jimmy Fenwick, the 2024 Greyhound of the Year, who returned to action after a lengthy layoff last month to run second in Newcastle’s Northern Flat final, flew out in trademark style to make all.

At the line he had a shade over three lengths to spare over Nathan Hunt’s Anglesey Milo in a fastest 28.45sec (-30).

That run was three spots quicker than the 28.48sec (-20) later posted by his kennelmate and Northern Flat champion Woltemade, who made all and dug in to shade Maxine Locke’s Headford Cian in a loaded fourth heat which also saw Mark Wallis’s Strike It Skye qualify in third.

Fenwick, whose leading Summer Stayers Classic hopeful Zenith Pasha suffered defeat but still qualified in the heats of the 630m competition which also got under way on the same card, reflected on the night on Sunday when he said: “I’m pretty pleased with how the night went overall and delighted with Ned’s performance.

“He won the race on the break and soon as he hit the sand his pace has taken him clear. He’s the sort of dog that once he gets used to a track he’s fine with it and he’s taken to Monmore well.

“He’s a strong dog and I was toying with the idea of putting him in the Summer Stayers rather than the Gold Cup, but the going has been a bit testing at Monmore so I decided to hold off putting him back over six bends for now.

“Woltemade was in a good heat and he also used his early speed well. That was the first time he’s really come away from the traps at Monmore and while they closed him down, he was still in front at the pick-up.

“They’re all in good shape this morning and Woltemade is bouncing. He’s such an excitable dog you can hardly get a lead on him.”

As for Zenith Pasha, who had rattled off a hat-trick over the 630m course prior to his defeat to Angie Kibble’s Malcolm Bosh (38.71sec, -40 for all heats), Fenwick added: “Our dog didn’t come away as he can and he sort of got bullied a bit by Aero Boris as he tried to get past him.

“By the time he hit the front, I think he’d done his running. The winner is a strong dog and ran well, while Droopys Deploy [second] is a top-class dog.

“We’re in the semi-finals and that’s where we wanted to be. I’d love to see him get an inside draw and get loose early again.”

One of the major talking points of the night came in heat five of the Gold Cup as ante-post favourite Slingshot Poppy was marked awkward by the local stewards after turning her head towards Hunt’s Goldcash Warrior as he overhauled her on the run-in.

Brian Fairbairn’s Angel of the North queen had showed good pace up to lead after a modest start by her electric standards, and held a decent advantage down the far side.

However, Hunt’s dog – runner-up in the 660m final of Sheffield’s Three Steps – powered home to take charge on the run-in, and despite being hampered by the attentions of the runner-up, went on to win by almost two lengths in 28.55sec (-30).

Fairbairn said yesterday: “The bitch is fine this morning and you have to hope and believe it was a one-off. She didn’t come away but showed incredible speed to lead, but it was first time round and the heavier going didn’t suit her.

“She’s a jealous type and I’ve watched it back and thought perhaps she got a bit spooked by the dog charging up her inside as it doesn’t usually happen to her once she leads. I’m hoping she traps better in the semis and can get clear early and we’ll see her at her best again."

Goldcash Warrior’s win was followed up by victory for kennelmate Scooby Diamond in heat six, as Hunt’s in-form bitch made all in 28.73sec (-30), while earlier on the card John Campbell’s Venetian Hero sprang a 10-1 surprise in heat three in 28.64sec (-30).

Nottingham’s Kelly Wilton bookended the meeting by taking the opening heat of the Gold Cup with Grouchos Gregor (28.69sec, -30), who led home Maxine Locke’s defending champion Headford Dane by just over two lengths, while kennelmate and Three Steps hero Fortanach Col rounded off proceedings in heat six of the Summer Stayers, taking charge early to win in 38.40sec (-40).

Standout run over the six-bend course came from Wallis’s defending champion Vhagar, who won the early battle with Rick Holloway’s Rapido Benny before drawing clear to win by more than ten lengths in 37.76sec.

Closest on the clock to Vhagar was Patrick Janssens’ Romeo Empire, who made full use of his inside draw to run riot in heat one, posting 38.20sec, while other qualifiers went to Pat Curtin’s 16-1 local hope Timmys Hunter (38.93sec) and Locke’s Newinn Jolie, who made all in 38.70sec.

The draw for Saturday’s semi-finals will be made today.

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