Naochra can warm up for Flat defence in style

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NAOCHRA can limber up for the defence of his Northern Flat title at Newcastle with victory in a trial stakes for the competition this evening at 7.11, live on PGR.

The £12,500 event kicks off in seven days and John Flaherty’s powerhouse will be a big player. He is strong over the 480m trip, arrives in good form and has won his last two races, including a smart win over course and distance last month.

There are six opens on Tyneside and another trial stakes kicks off the action at 6.37, with likely favourite Droopys Bookem opposed in favour of speedy rival Mossend Brute. A chance can be taken on the Savva Roberts-trained two-year-old cutting loose and making all.

Kennelmate Bockos Buster makes his first appearance for new connections and can strike first time up in the other trial stakes at 6.53.

The Arc Angel Of The North also starts next week, and three trial stakes make up the other three opens on the card.

Tom Heilbron’s Demon Hunter is a promising youngster open to improvement and gets the vote in the first at 7.44.

Kennelmate Fabulous Delta (8.01) and another Roberts runner, Millhill May (8.19), can both score from trap two in the others.

Big competitions are also on the horizon at Hove with Coral Sussex Cup trial stakes among the 11 opens on tonight’s 12-race fixture.

The action gets under way with heats of the Coral 515m Maiden Trophy, with likely favourites Croydon Rory (6.26) and Gingers Layla (6.42) both strongly fancied for Jamie Kingsley and Patrick Browne respectively.

Esther Driver’s classy Ballymac Dave (6.59) is well drawn on the inside to assert early in the first of the Sussex Cup prep races, while the Richard Rees-trained Avarua Lake (7.16) is another strong pick from the red vest over 285m.

Derek Knight’s newcomer Alien Chieftan (7.33) has settled in well with two wins from three starts over 500m and will relish the longer run-up over 515m in division one of the trial stakes.

June Harvey’s Rapido Benji (8.07) will prove tough to beat over 500m in the Coral 500m Maidens Trophy final from trap three.

He will need to get first run on big danger Shudacudawouda, but has the early firepower to do so.

Dereks Legend is five without a win but can make full use of the red jacket in the 515m final at 8.24 to change that and is the best wager on the card.

Crowding looks likely down the centre with tight railer Droopys Invent stranded out in trap four, and the Rees runner can take advantage.

Two interesting heats of the Coral 695m Maiden Stayers Trophy are at the back-end of the card, with Jason Heath’s debutant Burrows Odyssey looking good for the first at 8.41. He kept good company in Ireland, including a run to the Cesarewitch final at Mullingar, and is well drawn out wide in the stripes.

In the other qualifier, a chance is taken on Browne’s Brideside Belle (8.59) to build an unassailable lead in a race full of graded performers over four bends.

Early pace can win the race in the 500m finale, with Gemma Byford’s Moody Rudy (9.16) expected to take control of the inside at the first turn on his way to making all.

Open Check nap

Naochra

7.11 Newcastle



TV Hot Hounds

Bockos Buster

T2 Newcastle 6.53

1pt win

Naochra

T2 Newcastle 7.11

1pt win

Avarua Lake

T1 Hove 7.16

1pt win

Dereks Legend

T1 Hove 8.24

1pt win

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