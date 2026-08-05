Moving looks a force to be reckoned with at Hove

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MOVING FORCE missed the break and was unable to recover in last weekend’s Coral Sussex Cup decider at Hove but can bounce back this evening when dropping in class at 7.49, live on PGR.

Seamus Cahill’s powerful tracker is well drawn in trap six for the third of three Coral 500 Standard Trophy heats at the Sussex circuit and can cope with the drop back in trip to 500m and race handily.

Once in a pitch, his superb all-round speed can serve him well and he can assert late. Patrick Browne’s promising pup Gingers Shadow impressed last week and is the main danger if he is able to cut loose early on.

The three qualifiers feature among seven opens at Nevill Road tonight and the first heat at 7.16 looks a great opportunity for June Harvey’s in-form Rapido Benji to double up after his all-the-way victory last weekend.

He desperately needed the line and looked vulnerable late, but he has the early firepower to build a big lead.

In heat two at 7.33, Dave Lee’s Brunch Pal will need to be on his toes at lid-rise to avoid contact with Westwood Shay on his inside, but he can flash out and make all.

The open-race action begins with a 500m maiden contest at 6.42, and the preference is for Belinda Green’s class-dropper Isabellas Bullet, who is better than her win record suggests.

The January 2024 whelp races from the inside box and can defend the rail in the opening stages before asserting down the far side.

Cahill’s Sheer Haze has been running well in both success and defeat in recent weeks and he gets the nod to make all in maiden company at 6.59.

Another strong fancy taking a big drop in class is Paul Donovan’s Slaneyside Swade, who has traded blows with the best over two bends and is banker material to score over 285m at 8.07.

He has bundles in hand on the clock and just a level break will suffice for the speedy son of King Sheeran.

Regency semi-finalist Powerhouse Duke can wrap up the open action on the south coast with a dominant display over 695m at 8.41.

Cahill’s stayer can take charge with a lap to go and steal a march on some strong rivals, in particular Green’s Swift Jarvis, who is a strong play for the forecast.

There are also three opens featuring at Newcastle this evening with a warm sprint contest over 290m at 8.01 the pick of them.

Slingshot Gazza has returned from a layoff in fine style, winning impressively over course and distance twice, and is likely to head the betting. However, there could be a spot of value in Jimmy Fenwick’s smart Ballymac Shontae, who is lightly raced for his age but has plenty of speed.

The sole wide seed, he can enjoy plenty of racing room and is strong over this sort of trip.

Stephen Caile’s Romeo Tomatin impressed off the front in an A2 last time and gets the vote in maiden company over 480m at 8.19, while Ray Hale’s Turncoat Ted can take advantage of a nice draw in the stripes at 8.36, also in maiden class.

Open Check nap

Moving Force

7.49 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Moving Force

T6 Hove 7.49

1pt win

Ballymac Shontae

T6 Newcastle 8.01

1pt win

Slaneyside Swade

T6 Hove 8.07

1pt win

Powerhouse Duke

T2 Hove 8.41

1pt win

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