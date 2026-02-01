More to come says Burton as his Aladdin takes flight

DROOPYS ALADDIN enhanced his fine Monmore record on Saturday night as Mike Burton’s Winter Derby hopeful went from the front to beat a red-hot field on what proved an excellent night’s racing.

With both the 480m Ladbrokes-backed competition and the 684m PGR Golden Jacket closing to entries on Wednesday, a host of top-class performers descended on Wolverhampton and served up some stellar performances over both trips.

Burton’s dog had Maxine Locke’s dual Monmore big-race champion Headford Dane on his inside along with Paul Young’s Hove Gold Collar champion Noellie, but cleared them both on the run to the bend and quickly built up a commanding lead.

He was closed down late by Richard Rees’s returning ace Texas Jack, but still crossed the line a length and a half ahead in 28.45sec (normal) to take his record to six wins from ten starts at the track, much to the delight of his trainer.

“He does love Monmore and he gets out well there,” Burton said yesterday. “I was also pleased with our pup Outa The Clouds. He showed ferocious early speed to lead his race and while he was picked up by a strong dog in Mark Wallis’s Rackethall Brute [28.25sec], both mine are coming forward and in good shape.

“You often have issues in preparation this time of year and a few meetings were off at Oxford when we’d been getting them going. I thought they ran a bit flat the week before, but Aladdin had not had a race for over 50 days and it showed.

“I also like the fact he has matured and no longer dives straight inside on the run-up. If he gets a draw and goes clear next week I’d fancy him to put a time on the board.”

Burton also had ex-Irish star Carrick Scholsey on the card, who ran fourth to Jamie Kingsley’s Carrigoon Milo (28.52sec) and said of the Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate finalist: “We’ve put some work in with him at the kennels. He was a bit wild at first but we’ve calmed him down and got some weight back on him. He hasn’t really ignited yet but it was encouraging to see him get to the pick-up first after the race.

“There is a chance we may step him up at some point, but that’s one for discussion with the syndicate who own him. I thought there was some brilliant racing on the whole card and Monmore was buzzing.

“I was impressed with Maxine Locke’s pup Droopys Script, he ran a cracker to come from behind to win in 28.24sec. We’ve got a vested interest as we have his brother Face The Storm in the kennel and have high hopes for him.”

Fastest run of the night over the 480m trip came from Kevin Boon’s versatile Bockos Buster, as the Scurry and National Sprint finalist stepped back up to four bends and took off early, making all in 28.09sec, while Wallis completed a double in the finale with an eye-catching run from Bruce Bay, who recovered from early crowding to take charge in the latter stages in 28.34sec.

Tom Heilbron set the ball rolling with Unanimous Leon as the Newcastle raider, a semi-finalist in the Winter Derby last year, made all in 28.32sec. Two races over the 684m trip saw wins for Locke’s Bluejig Outlaw (41.49sec) and Dave Elcock’s Swift Megan (41.58sec).

