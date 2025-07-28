Mongys Wild marches into Regency final with a demolition job at Hove

MONGYS WILD hammered home his superiority in this year’s Premier Greyhound Racing Regency with a demolition job over rivals in his semi-final on Saturday night at Hove.

One of the hottest properties in greyhound racing, the Mark Wallis-trained TV Trophy and Golden Jacket champion marched into the £20,000 final with another powerful display over 695m, which saw him draw away from rivals in the second half of the race and cruise home by over six lengths in 41.12sec.

Just as he did in the Golden Jacket final at Monmore earlier this year, he led home kennelmate Bombay Nutty in the third semi-final, and was comfortably quickest on the clock.

Seamus Cahill’s local hope Art Riddler (41.56sec) was more than five lengths slower and next fastest when landing the second semi, reeling in Patrick Janssens’s long-time leader Romeo Empire to score by half a length.

Multiple big-race champion Garfiney Blaze (41.57sec) was just one spot slower in the opening qualifier and was another winner for Wallis, powering home and drawing away at the line just under four lengths clear.

Cahill’s Droopys Invent, a newcomer to the staying scene, cheated a hazardous draw from trap five and raced into an early lead before giving best to the dual Cesarewitch champion, who is chasing a second big title at Nevill Road after bagging last year’s George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial over 740m.

Champion trainer Wallis holds a strong hand in Saturday’s Regency decider and will also have a big say in the £10,000 Coral Sussex Cup with his ante-post favourite Proper Heiress again impressing down on the south coast.

Last year’s Olympic champion will be a short-price favourite for the 515m title after making all the running in a red-hot semi-final, which included numerous big-race winners and a Derby finalist.

Pacing up well in the first of the three semis, Proper Heiress managed to get across King Memphis at the turn to take control and held a staying-on Chelms Bear by just under two lengths in a slick 29.57sec.

Defending champion Newinn Benni and English Puppy Derby runner-up both fell early on in the second semi (but did complete), while Esther Driver’s Quill Quids (30.54sec) nailed June Harvey’s Ower Mystery late to win by a head.

Liz McNair’s Queen Shakira (30.23sec) took control of the third semi at the first bend after Janssens’s favourite and Derby semi-finalist Slick Sentinel appeared to lose his footing and surrendered the lead, but he did rally well to qualify just a short-head off the winner.

On the supporting card, heats of the Coral 500m Standard Trophy went to Cahill’s Kelvins Hat (29.47sec) and Paul Donovan’s Hopes Kitty (29.27sec), and heats of the Coral Sussex Cup Sprint over 285m were won by Michelle Brown’s Roanna Mamba (16.21sec) and McNair’s duo of Queen Sinead (16.44sec) and King Presley (16.24sec).

Trap draws (Hove, Saturday)

PGR Regency Final: 1 Garfiney Blaze, 2 Romeo Empire, 3 Mongys Wild, 4 Art Riddler, 5 Droopys Invent, 6 Bombay Nutty (m).

Coral Sussex Cup Final: 1 Ower Mystery, 2 Proper Heiress, 3 Queen Shakira, 4 Chelms Bear, 5 Quill Quids, 6 Slick Sentinel (w).

