Mongys odds on to retain TV title

MONGYS WILD is a best-priced 8-13 with Hills to retain the TV Trophy he won so brilliantly more than a year ago.

Mark Wallis’s staying star was then near the start of what has proved a sensational career and will look to complete an eight-timer that has taken in the Cesarewitch and Golden Jacket titles in tomorrow’s heats, where he will start long odds-on.

He and rising marathon performer Greenwell Gypsy were kept apart when the draw for the competition was made on Wednesday, and John Flaherty’s bitch is rated the only live challenger to the champion, with Hills offering a best price of 7-2 about her toppling Mongys Wild.

Betting

General prices unless stated: 8-13 Mongys Wild (Hills), 7-2 Greenwell Gypsy (Hills), 12-1 Droopys Rated (bet365), 16-1 Bubbly Evie (Power), Innfield Fifi, 18-1 Salacres Belleza (Coral/Lads), 33-1 Remember Betty, 50-1 Reality Power, Alright Patricia, Savanaregimental, Frankton Ivy, 100-1 Laughil Pippa (365), 150-1 Ivy Hill Maisy, 200-1 Scarty Mel, Harlequin Flewin, Bombay Hilda (e-w 1/4 1-2-3).

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