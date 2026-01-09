Monarch to dictate again at Doncaster

BOUNCING MONARCH capitalised on a huge drop in class to score comfortably at Doncaster last weekend, and more of the same is expected tonight at 8.52, live on SIS.

Dave Fradgley’s star is a dual Category One finalist and chased home Strike It Skye at Newcastle last month in the Jimmy Wright Future Stars Puppy Trophy decider.

He will have plenty of racing room from trap two with a vacant box on his outside and the 483m trip will offer up a nice long run to the corner. The two-year-old can race clear and see off main danger Haggard Badger.

There are six opens on the card this evening and Jimmy Gaskin’s Kelsey Chancer gets the nod in the opener at 6.11 to shed her maiden stayers’ tag as she steps up to 661m.

Debbie Calvert is expected to be among the winners, starting with her Sole Focus at 6.29 when racing over 450m.

After back-to-back B1 successes over course and distance, the son of Droopys Sydney arrives in fine fettle and can again make all.

Kirsty Grayson’s hat-trick seeking Slaneyside Swade is well drawn in the stripes over 275m at 7.42, as is talented kennelmate Look Smart over 450m at 7.58.

Calvert’s bet365 Puppy Oaks finalist Soapy Suds is a top prospect and can get back to winning ways from trap five over 483m at 8.34.

With trap six vacant, she should enjoy plenty of room and can race handily before making her move from halfway.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.