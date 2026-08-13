Monarch can march on in Irish Derby

DESPITE a few shocks, the cream rose to the top in last week’s heats of the BoyleSports Irish Derby and that can continue tonight as the second round starts at Shelbourne Park, live on SIS.

One of the standout runs came from Dave Fradgley’s Bouncing Monarch, who tore up the track once again for Irish trainer Michael O’Donovan in a blistering 29.10sec for the 550-yard trip, the joint-fastest of the round.

The fawn destroyed his rivals to strong home by more than 11 length, and while his task at 9.40 may not be quite so straightforward, it is one he can handle with flying colours.

Midfield draws do not seem to be an issue for Bouncing Monarch and he is expected to win a likely speed battle with fellow heat winners Firstpastthepost and Singalong Cherry to take charge.

Graham Holland’s Ballydoyle Tina, drawn handily on the inside, may pose the biggest threat if trapping better than she did last weekend.

English Derby hero Lennies Eddie dodged a bullet for Paul Hennessy and owner Lee Craze in a messy eliminator last week, the Towcester hero scraping through in fourth, but is better judged on the form he showed in Northamptonshire so is given another chance to shine in heat seven at 9.24.

Pay Buckley’s Ballyea Warrior, an impressive heat winner, is an obvious threat, but Lennies Eddie is expected to enjoy a smoother passage to the turn this week and can emerge victorious.

The powerful kennels of Liam Dowling and Holland have multiple chances across both nights of action.

Dowling’s best chance tonight looks to come in the shape of Towcester runner-up Ballymac Deniro, who powered home from halfway to win his heat and is again housed well in trap six for heat four (8.32).

There is plenty of pace in this race, with the likes of Roaming Shelby, Getuptheboy and Silent Noelle all blessed with serious speed, but Ballymac Deniro moved like a Rolls-Royce down the back last week and can once again glide home on the outside.

Kennelmate Solo And Go took the scalp of Hennessy’s Lennies Dynamic in qualifying and could be value to do so again when they meet in heat two at 8.03. The absence of Jaykay Fly on the inside may open the way for Dowling’s dog to boss matters again from the get-go and he sees the 550 yards out well.

Holland’s Bockos Gold may well put in a better display in heat one at 7.48 after being blown away by the speed of illustrious kennelmate Bockos Diamond last week, but preference is for Daniel O’Rahilly’s Droopys Faithful, who gets a rare chance to race from the inside.

Low Profile also has red when he goes for Holland in heat three (8.18) and can quickly take charge, while kennelmate Shotgun Dez (9.06) can fire first in a sixth heat full of early-paced aces.

Heat five (8.48) looks fiercely competitive, but Karol Ramsbottom’s progressive youngster Kapuka Coley looks well set out in six and can win again.

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