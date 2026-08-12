Monarch a warm order for further Shelbourne success

BOUNCING MONARCH has been installed a red-hot 4-9 favourite with sponsors BoyleSports for his second-round heat of the Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park.

Trained by Michael O’Donovan for Kinsley’s Dave Fradgley, the Kirby Memorial champion scorched the Dublin sand in a joint-fastest 29.10sec last weekend and reappears in the last of Friday’s first batch of second-round heats.

Fradgley’s star tops the outright betting for the €125,000 Irish Classic at a best-priced 6-1, with Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro the only other runner quoted at single-figure odds.

Dowling’s dog, part of a strong team for the Kerry breeder, continues his campaign in the fourth heat, for which he is quoted at 1-2 to continue winning ways.

There has been one reported non-runner, with Paul Hennessy’s Jakay Fly withdrawn from heat two.

Betting

(BoyleSports) Friday - Heat 1: 1 Droopys Faithful 3, 2 Droichead Nua 20, 3 Bockos Gold 6-4, 4 Berlin Trilogy 5, 5 Sober Barry 5, 6 Priceless Romeo (w) 4.

Heat 2: 1 Vacant, 2 Roarin Ogara 12, 3 Unassuming 12, 4 Solo And Go 5-2, 5 Glengar Kane 4, 6 Lennies Dynamic (w) 4-5.

Heat 3: 1 Low Profile 11-10, 2 Lone Calling 5, 3 Galloping Jack 25, 4 Ballymac Hitman 9-2, 5 Gaytime Teco 10, 6 Bombay Special (w) 3.

Heat 4: 1 Magical Jet 14, 2 Kevinsfort Fancy 50, 3 Roaming Shelby 6, 4 Getup The Boy 4, 5 Silent Noelle 7, 6 Ballymac Deniro (w) 1-2.

Heat 5: 1 Bockos Sapphire 8, 2 Grouchos Frank 5, 3 Grouchos Chief 3, 4 Ballyhooly Bruno 10, 5 Slippery Brian (m) 11-4, 6 Kapuka Coley (w) 15-8.

Heat 6: 1 Hackney Plan Evens, 2 Mona Lee Monbeg 33, 3 Swords Style 3, 4 Shotgun Dez 3, 5 Blastoff Heffo (m) 10, 6 Kilcolgan Norman (w) 10.

Heat 7: 1 Harlequin Gee Up 16, 2 Coolemount Fame 6, 3 Lennies Eddie 5-4, 4 Ballymac Scheff 6, 5 Ballyea Warrior (m) 2, 6 Mydras Opinion (w) 10.

Heat 8: 1 Ballydoyle Tina 3, 2 Firstpastthepost 8, 3 Singalong Cherry 10, 4 Bouncing Monarch 4-9, 5 Lennies Jamesmac (m) 16, 6 Leamenaigh Godes (w) 50.

Saturday - Heat 9: 1 Crossfield Matt 7-2, 2 Downtothewire 16, 3 Ballymac Charbel 9-2, 4 Kerlogue Jet 66, 5 Bockos Diamond (m) 1-2, 6 Ballymac Altobel (w) 10.

Heat 10: 1 Skywalker Bruno 2, 2 Miami Hans 3, 3 Highview Excel 16, 4 Gaytime Clyde 6-4, 5 Grangeview Rocco (m) 33, 6 Uncle Keith (w) 6.

Heat 11: 1 Ballycowen Frank 6-4, 2 Hackney Dancer 6, 3 Ballymac Kamala 5-2, 4 Avenue Queen 25, 5 Oriental King (m) 8, 6 Ballymac Gwennie (w) 3.

Heat 12: 1 Sleight Of Hand 10-11, 2 Carrigeen Whit 10, 3 Amidus Hulk 8, 4 In the Sunset 10, 5 Harvard Square (m) 6, 6 Ballyhooly Cliff (w) 3.

Heat 13: 1 Razldazl Thelma 6, 2 Coloursaregreen 2, 3 Ballymac Siun 12, 4 Sure Exile 10, 5 Glengar Phantom (m) 8, 6 Im Here (w) 5-4.

Heat 14: 1 Brayview Lad 10, 2 Droopys Monk 5-2, 3 Faypoint Harvey 10, 4 Waitingforastar 4-6, 5 Kilwest Major (m) 10, 6 Paulstown Cash (w) 14.

Heat 15: 1 Ballymac Cmax 4, 2 Timmys Bucks 5, 3 Barntick Bucko 12, 4 Croydon Avenger 7-2, 5 Cracking Cody (m) 10, 6 Razldazl Loreal (m) 5-4.

Heat 16: 1 The Other Eimear 8, 2 Wi Can James 4-9, 3 Miami Hyland 14, 4 Droopys Winsome 14, 5 Sawdust Barry (m) 14, 6 Mill Willow (m) 7-2.

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