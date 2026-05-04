Mist can clear her rivals for A4 success

BALLYMAC MIST showed up pretty well on her graded debut at Towcester and would not need to find a lot to take this evening’s A4 opener at the track, live on PGR at 6.08.

Heather Dimmock’s bitch ran in a few opens over the 500m course and distance early in her career, albeit with no success, but showed a fair turn of speed in the grade last time and has a decent chance to go round in a pitch.

She has been over six bends in her career, and if coming round handy could prove strongest in the closing stages.

Romeo Big Shot fetched in Salacres Machine when they met last week and he can repeat the dose in an A3 at 6.42. Laurence Tuffin’s dog rattled home to catch his rival, who booted clear off a modest break but was all out coming home.

Pete Harnden’s dog will again look to make all, but will need to step up a bit or is again likely to be found out coming home.

However he fares with Salacres Machine, Harnden can hit the target with Salacres Cath in an S2 over the 712m trip.

She has been plying her trade over four bends but has some reasonable six-bend open form in the book and might have a class edge against tonight’s opposition, with the rails draw in her favour.

At Sunderland’s PGR meeting, Ferndale Coola is fancied to land a rare win when he goes in an A2 at 8.36 over the 450m trip.

Shirley Linley’s dog steers a wide course which should keep him out of bother, and a repeat of his effort in a narrow defeat in 27.59sec last time might be good enough this evening.

Best bets

Ballymac Mist

T4 Towcester 6.08

1pt win

Romeo Big Shot

T1 Towcester 6.42

1pt win

Ferndale Coola

Sunderland 8.36

1pt win

Salacres Cath

T4 Towcester 8.59

1pt win

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