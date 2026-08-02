Megan can make it four on the bounce

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YAHOO MEGAN is one of the most consistent and prolific performers on the open-race scene and can complete a four-timer this evening at Nottingham in the feature race at 8.36, live on PGR.

The Patrick Janssens-trained speedster has won her last two races over 305m at Colwick Park, including last week’s nottingham-greyhounds.co.uk Sprint Trophy heat, and is the one to beat in tonight’s final.

Carol Weatherall’s talented Born Racer and Monmore raider Newinn Bachelor are both dangers, but aided by the inside racing line it is difficult to envisage anything but another victory for the May 2022 veteran.

Providing she times her start right, she can punch up the inside, defend the rail and kick on to score.

There are only four opens on the card and Janssens can strike again in the last of them at 8.54, another sprint contest.

Slick Senator is yet to score in three starts but has shown nice speed – particularly on debut at Towcester over 500m.

The scopey youngster has the early pace to handle this drop in trip and it is a great opportunity for him to open his account.

Dunstall Park raider Rollaway Holly gets the vote in the opener at 7.27, a moderate maiden sprint.

She went to the bend well over 400m at Romford last month and won nicely in top-grade company over two turns on home soil. She can pop out to make all.

In the Arc Maiden Standard Trophy over 500m at 7.44 Peter Holland’s impressive A2 winner Lisnakill Donnie is taken to make it two from two after winning on his debut last week.

The son of Grangeview Ten can surge into an early lead and is open to plenty of improvement.

Open Check nap

Yahoo Megan

8.36 Nottingham



TV Hot Hounds

Rollaway Holly

T1 Nottingham 7.27

1pt win

Lisnakill Donnie

T4 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

Yahoo Megan

T2 Nottingham 8.36

1pt win

Slick Senator

T2 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

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