Marathon task completed as Seal closes gala card

THE marathon contest on Friday’s gala card proved the toughest test for Dunstall Park racing manager Martin Seal and his team on Monday as they finalised the runners for the six-race Centenary Gala fixture.

A star-studded cast list was put forward for the fixture designed to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the sport’s first meeting, but the 925m one-off proved something of a challenge to fill.

Seal said: “Obviously Droopys Rated has taken the marathon scene by storm and once Paul Young confirmed he was to be aimed at the meeting perhaps that put some trainers off, but you’re also looking at a smaller pool of dogs as well.”

After a few phone calls the track did secure a sixth runner after closing the book on five, while the other five races were all oversubscribed.

“The only issue with the other races was knowing you were leaving good dogs off when whittling them down,” Seal added.

“But it’s a cracking card on what should be a special night for the sport and we’ve some big clashes to look forward to.”

Friday's trap draws

Puppy 480m: 1 Aero Clipper, 2 Arthur Bitter, 3 Annadown Warrior, 4 Gav Nificent, 5 Aero Galactica (m), 6 Magical Jason (w).

Stayers 660m: 1 Slick Sabre, 2 Droopys Scratch, 3 Vhagar (m), 4 Venetian Mick (m), 5 Bluejig Outlaw (m), 6 Kilwest Beauty (w).

Sprint 270m: 1 Lesleys Buddy, 2 Roanna Mamba, 3 Nightingale Crew, 4 Crafty Alejandro, 5 Scooby Diamond (m), 6 Turnthemagicon (w).

British Bred 480m: 1 Anglesey Milo, 2 Vialli, 3 Romeo Force, 4 Holding Hollie, 5 Harton Whirlwind, 6 Signet Nayla (m).

Marathon 925m: 1 Geelo Minty, 2 Innfield Fifi, 3 Greenwell Gypsy, 4 Droopys Rhona (m), 5 Droopys Rated (m), 6 Homestead Anna (w).

Standard 480m: 1 Strike It Skye, 2 Pain Barrier, 3 Droopys Trade, 4 Headford Dane, 5 Goldcash Warrior, 6 Holding Blaze (w).

Hove holds races over

HOVE has extended the deadline for entries for two competitions starting on Saturday until noon on Tuesday.

Racing manager Rob Abrey said: “Given the Dunstall card was closing on Monday, we’ve decided to give trainers an extra day to enter for our £3,000 Category Two Sprint and £750 Category Three Standard competitions.”

The races support the semi-finals of the ongoing Coral-backed Sussex Cup and Regency on the weekend card.

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