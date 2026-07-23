Marathon star Rated is ready to go the distance at Dunstall Park gala

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DROOPYS RATED never got the chance to be really tested against the best stayer seen for years in Mongys Wild, but can show he is the new marathon kid on the block with victory in tonight’s Jenningsbet 100 Years on Track Marathon at Dunstall Park, live on PGR at 9.10.

The card is a hark back to the first greyhound meeting staged at Belle Vue 100 years ago, a six-race event, and although it is light on quantity it is heavy on quality with a host of the biggest names in the sport chasing a first prize of £1,926 for each one-off race.

Droopys Rated was imperious in the TV Trophy at Towcester, and with two track records in the heats it would have been interesting to see if Mongys Wild could have matched him but for going lame in the final.

Subsequent events, including winning the Dorando on Derby final night when lowering his own Towcester mark, have shown Paul Young’s dog to be a true marathon star, and he can put the opposition to the sword over the 925m trip.

Greenwell Gypsy is clearly better than she showed when hammered by Droopys Rated at Towcester, but might never get in a blow judged by an excellent 660m trial from Young’s ace.

The PGR 100 Years on Track Standard that closes the card at 9.30 is a cracker, but it will still be a surprise if Mark Wallis’s Strike It Skye does not come out on top.

She matched the might of the Irish throughout the Derby before being bundled out at the semi-final stage, and a recent 28.09sec trial over tonight’s 480m was probably just a blow-out for her after a rest following those efforts.

Pain Barrier came back to his best last week but he is not the closest of railers and from trap two could leave the door open for Strike It Skye early.

There is serious pace out wide in Headford Dane and Holding Blaze – a rapid 28.04sec scorer last week for Richie Taberner – but if Strike It Skye does sneak round in front she will surely go under 28 seconds, while she is more than capable of giving any of these a start and a beating with a clear run.

Wallis fields Vhagar in the Entain 100 Years on Track Stayers at 8.10, and she can show her class over 660m.

She knows her way around having run the powerhouse Droopys Flare close in the Super Stayers Trophy final over 715m in October last year, and the step down in trip will prove no handicap to a bitch who boasts excellent early pace.

Bluejig Outlaw disappointed in the Arc Stayers Cup final on Saturday when he was unable to go with the early speed set by kennelmate Droopys Scratch, but his 39.46sec semi-final success was top-drawer stuff and he will make it interesting with a better break.

First up at 7.49 is another cracker of a race, the 480m Arc 100 Years on Track Puppy, where Annadown Warrior looks to turn around defeat at the hands of his Patrick Godfrey-trained litter-brother Arthur Bitter in the Juvenile Classic final at Towcester.

Both are high-quality pups, and a brilliant 28.08sec workout from Young’s Gav Nificent can hardly be overlooked either, but the make-up of the race suggests Magical Jason could trump them all.

Kevin Hutton’s pup made a stunning debut over the 270m sprint trip here on Saturday, albeit it was not unexpected after a flying run over Dundalk’s 400-yard trip at the end of May, and if he breaks better he can lead round.

His stamina must be taken on trust, but Hutton is unlikely to be trying the September 24 whelp over this trip if he thinks he does not stay.

The two-benders are in action for the RCPA 100 Years on Track Dash at 8.30 and it is a predictably trappy-looking affair.

A case could be made for any of the six, but specialist sprinters tend to beat early paced four-benders, so the vote goes to Roanna Mamba.

Michelle Brown’s dog showed up well in the Dunstall Dash over the 270m here in April – reopposing Crafty Alejandro was behind him when they were third and last respectively in a semi-final – and a spell off the card should not hurt him, although he will need to be on his toes to ensure he is not sandwiched early between Lesleys Buddy in one and Nightingale Crew in three.

The SIS 100 Years on Track British Bred over 480m looks the weakest race of the night, but it is hard to find fault with the recent form of Signet Nayla, who has notched a course-and-distance hat-trick for Hutton.

She has twice put 28.15sec on the board and it will be hard to see any of the field matching those times, especially as she has been showing a proper turn of early pace.

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