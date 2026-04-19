Majestic Monarch leaves Limerick bouncing as he soars to a new best in Kirby Memorial

BOUNCING MONARCH (3-1) lived up to his name at Limerick on Saturday night as he bounced clear from trap one and never looked back to romp the €80,000 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial final by seven lengths.

As the field bunched behind, he set a new track record of 27.77sec for the 525-yard trip, six spots inside the 2024 best of Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Danica. His split times were 3.96sec and 15.69sec.

There was a dead–heat for second between Dowling’s Ballymac Setanta (moderately away, baulked early, good middle pace) and O’Donovan’s Ballycowen Frank (very slow away, ran on late).

The prestigious competition is sponsored by JP McManus and wife Noreen and favourite for the final was Graham Holland’s Bockos Gold. However, he totally missed his break at the worst possible time. Beanos Yank and Jaykay Fly both showed good speed despite the general crowding, but the winner had flown.

He is owned by Dave Fradgley who trains at Kinsley in Yorkshire and was accompanied by a large group of family and friends. It was his brother Darryl, who lives in Ireland, who had put the idea of a Kirby raid in his mind.

“It was all over at the start,” Fradgley said. “There was no way they’d pick him up. I’m ecstatic, the last five weeks coming here have been a joy, meeting so many good people. Once again I’m hoarse shouting him home! A key decision was placing him with Michael O’Donovan for it.”

O’Donovan said: “Monarch is a special dog and he’s done it brilliantly tonight. It’s been a good Kirby for us. I loved him from the start.”

His son Mark added: “He’s a very easy dog to handle and came into us in great condition.”

The kennel had previously won the Kirby with Stonepark Leo in 2021.

The Fradgley family will now carefully consider putting Bouncing Monarch, who was bred by David O’Connor and reared by Dick Lonergan, into the field for Towcester’s Derby, entries for which close today. “We may enter him,” said Fradgley cautiously, “but then wait and see how he comes out of this. There is also the Irish Derby [final, September 12] to consider.”

JP McManus, who saw I Am Maximus carry his colours to success in Aintree’s Grand National for the second time the previous weekend, said: “Bouncing Monarch was impressive and a worthy winner – the time is exceptional. The goodwill here tonight shows how greyhound racing can bring the community together. Linking it to the GAA really helps.”

The event, broadcast live in Ireland on Virgin Media TV 2, was sponsored for the 13th time by the McManus family in honour of Noreen’s parents and she added: “It’s been a wonderful occasion.”

Limerick’s racing manager James Murray said of the winner: “What an exhibition of pace and power, I can’t recall a greyhound going under 4.00sec for the split in a major final here – and he then kept up the gallop.”

Derek Frehill, GRI’s director of racing, added: “That’s a remarkable performance!”

Graham Box, co-owner of Bockos Gold, said: “Congratulations to Dave and Bouncing Monarch, a fantastic run. Ours totally missed it. It will be up to Graham [Holland, trainer] but maybe on reflection Towcester is too soon for him – and in any case [Bockos] Diamond was always our main Derby hope. He will be kept fresh for it and next runs in the first round there at the end of the month.”

Dowling plans to enter eight at Towcester, including Ballymac Setanta. All being well, they will travel to England on Wednesday, then trial on Friday.

A superb front cover to the souvenir racecard was illustrated by seven-year-old Rebecca Minihan of Ahane Camogie Club on the outskirts of the city. Equally well received was the back cover designed by 11-year-old Kacie Scanlon of Ballingarry Camogie Club. Both received special presentations.

Rebecca Minihan (far left) and Kacie Scanlon proudly display the front and back covers of the Limerick racecard which they designed Credit: Brendan Gleeson

In his welcome to racegoers, GRI chairman Pat Flanagan wrote: “Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to JP and Noreen McManus for their extraordinary generosity and vision. Their continued support has ensured that the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial remains the richest juvenile greyhound competition in the world, while also making a meaningful and lasting impact within the local community.”

Six local GAA clubs, whose nominated greyhounds reached the final, shared in a separate €20,000 fund, with €10,000 going to Effin GAA – whose members delightedly celebrated. It was hugely important for what is a small club.

There were several thrilling finishes on the supporting card. Three lengths covered the entire field in the €1,700 Limerick and Clare GOBA A2 525 final won by David Carroll’s Tyrap Malachi, who came from last to first to score by a head in 28.75sec

You had to watch the replay to believe Drombeg Flash had won the €2,000 Meetmebythesea 525. He was way behind at halfway but got up by half a length in 28.94sec

The main supporting race was the €5,000 Sean O’Connor Memorial A1 final. Brickhill Moana, trained by Vincent McKenna, got first run (28.24sec). She is likely to be aimed at either the Champion Bitch Stakes at Thurles or Shelbourne’s Oaks.

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