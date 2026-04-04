Magnificent Gav Nificent shines in Romford heats

IN-FORM Romford trainer Paul Young holds a strong hand for Friday’s inaugural £5,000 JR Racing Puppy Cup final at the London Road track after enjoying a double in the heats.

Fastest and most impressive over the 400m trip was rising star Gav Nificent, who led at the second bend en route to a sharp 23.61sec winning time (+10 for all) as he beat Dan Brabon’s King Floyd by a length.

Young had earlier enjoyed a one-two in the first of the three eliminators when Lesleys Buddy flew out to make all and beat kennelmate Vahbelle by almost four lengths in 23.94sec.

Bob Pattinson’s Central Park raider Headford Sirl took heat two in 24.29sec as she made all and fended off the challenge of Paul Burr’s Calypso Blaze by a short head. The runner-up was marked awkward by the stewards after appearing to hamper the long-time leader on the run for home.

Young, who also sent out Pacey Caesar (24.14sec, +10) to take a winner-of-one contest, later added another winner to his haul when Mahoonagh Hoffa (16-1) served up a shock result in the top 400m one-off on the card, prevailing by a short-head over 25-1 kennelmate Funky Ryan in 24.15sec.

That race saw an end to the winning run of the kennel’s Golden Sprint hero Bombay Buck as the 1-3 favourite endured a rough ride early to finish sixth, four lengths behind the winner.

Elsewhere on Friday’s card there was a double for Monmore trainer Nathan Hunt, who took both divisions of the 575m stayers’ open with Inca Lewie (35.12sec, +15) and Mad For Cash (34.78sec, +20)

Trap draw

JR Racing Puppy Cup final: 1 King Floyd, 2 Vahbelle, 3 Lesleys Buddy, 4 Calypso Blaze, 5 Gav Nificent, 6 Headford Sirl (w).

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.