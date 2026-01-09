Luna ticks all the boxes at Shelbourne

BOUNCEBACK LUNA, who set the standard in the first round, looks hard to oppose in the concluding fourth heat of Shelbourne Park’s Dublin Cup at 9.27 tonight.

Anthony Kehoe’s bitch, favourite for the €6,000 competition following a smooth 28.37sec success last week, looked totally at home over the 525-yard course at the Dublin track, and has plenty in hand on the clock as she lines up again in the red vest.

From a strong litter that includes Pat Buckley’s recent Christmas Oaks third Singalong Poppy, she can march unbeaten into the semi-finals.

Billed as a competition for A2/A3 standard runners, there are a few among the 24 hopefuls who look better than that level. That includes Graham Holland’s Silverhill Bucko, who goes in heat two at 8.57.

He had a bit of a battle before asserting in his heat in 28.95sec and gave the impression there is plenty more in the locker.

With three fellow heat winners among his rivals including Ollie Bray’s Sunshine Pearl and Paul Matthews’ Firstpastthepost, Silverhill Bucko will need another smart start but is expected to prove up to the task.

