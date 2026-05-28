Luka being primed for Silver Salver campaign

KEVIN HUTTON has reported Magical Luka, Pat Guilfoyle’s Irish star, to be in great shape ahead of a planned tilt at Central Park’s Arc Kent Silver Salver.

Hutton said: “He’s been back with us for a couple of weeks now and has settled in well. He’s just a class dog and I’m delighted to see him back, albeit it’s only a relatively brief visit.

“He’s booked for a trial at Central Park tomorrow evening. It’s a track which should suit him with that lovely long run to the bend.

“Hopefully he’ll go well in the competition – it’s a good prize, £12,500 for three runs –and I’d love to win it for Pat.

“He’ll be returning to Ireland after the campaign and the Sprint Cup at Dundalk seems a likely target for him.”

The brilliant son of King Sheeran-Magical Mary made an explosive start to his racing career last spring, winning his first seven races in Ireland before extending that run to 11 when landing four in a row at Romford under the care of Hutton in August and September.

He surrendered his unbeaten tag when turned over at 1-8 in the final of the Romford Puppy Cup after missing the break and finding trouble in running, and was later reported to have picked up an injury which saw him off the track until April this year.

He made a winning return in the Select Stakes semi-finals at Waterford for Guilfoyle, but a stumble at the traps saw him only fourth in the final won by Bogger Bob.

The Category One Arc Kent Plate closes to entries on Tuesday week.

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